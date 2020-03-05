PROVIDENCE — Abby Maguire was trying to qualify for zones, the regional championship level of club swimming, when she first tried something different in the 200-yard freestyle.
“When I was younger, there was one race, I was trying to make zones,” she said. “I used to try to hold back, slow the pace a little bit. It was a good race plan, but I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to try something different. I’m going to attack the water. I’m going to go for it.’ I made zones, but I disqualifed for a false start. Ever since then, I’ve been doing it that way – just attack.”
It worked last year and it worked again on Saturday as the North Kingstown High School junior won her second consecutive gold medal in the 200 freestyle at the state swim championships.
“It’s such a good race for her,” North Kingstown coach Kathy Carlson said. “She knows exactly what she’s going to do.”
Maguire also finished as the runner-up in the 500 freestyle for the third year in a row, helping the Skippers place fourth in the team standings. They were just two points behind Bay View for third. Barrington won the title for the sixth consecutive year, beating second-place La Salle.
Prout was also in the top 10, scoring 104 points for ninth. South Kingstown finished 19th.
Maguire was the top seed in the 200 freestyle and cut almost three seconds off her qualifying time as her attacking style paid dividends. She did the first 50 yards in 25.48 seconds and stayed in front the rest of the way.
“That’s always been my favorite race, ever since I was younger,” Maguire said. “I always want to do better every time – I just attack it.”
The 500 freestyle – the longest race at the meet – is not as conducive to aggression, but Maguire stuck with the approach, taking the first 50 yards in 26.61, which would have been her second-fastest split in the 200 freestyle. The plan almost worked, but La Salle’s Maddie Tetreault had a strong kick, rallying in the final few laps to overtake Maguire by .17 seconds. It was the third straight year that those two have finished first and second.
“The 500 free was good, too – she just went out a little too fast,” Carlson said. “But that’s what you want to see in a state championship meet. You want to see a great race like that.”
North Kingstown was hoping to contend for the team title but immediately ran into trouble on that quest, suffering a disqualification for an early takeoff in the 200 medley relay, the day’s opening event. The Skippers’ time would have been good for second place if it counted; the fact that it didn’t meant the loss of 34 team points.
It was a brutal start to a championship meet, but the Skippers didn’t let it define the rest of the proceedings.
“To fight back from a DQ and get fourth place is just awesome,” Carlson said. “They really just fought until the end, and I’m so proud of them. We’ve got a wonderful group of seniors. The leadership that they showed was just incredible, to be heartbroken and then come back and keep fighting.”
Abby Duffy, Lexi Duffy and Meghan Dickinson joined Maguire in scoring in a pair of individual events. Abby Duffy took eighth in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 200 freestyle, Lexi Duffy finished seventh in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 100 butterfly, and Dickinson placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 200 IM. Eve Piazza added a ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly and Julia Cotsonas took 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
The Duffys, Piazza and Maguire combined to place third in the 400 freestyle relay. Cotsonas, Piazza, Dickinson and Bridget Robenhymer swam to eighth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Prout’s top performances came in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, thanks to the same quartet. Maria Figueroa, Laura Borges, Emma McCall and Izzy Giannetto swam to fourth in the medley event and fifth in the 200f freestyle relay.
Giannetto scored in two individual events, taking ninth in the 50 freestyle and 11th in the 100 breaststroke. Borges finished 10th in the breaststroke and 11th in the 100 freestyle, Figueroa took 13th in the 200 freestyle and 14th in the 100 butterfly, and Laura Gilfert chipped in points with a 16th place in the 50 freestyle. Gilfert, Brooke Irons, Riley Sweet and Ella Niedelman took 12th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Erin Hamel led South Kingstown with a sixth-place medal in the 100 backstroke and a ninth-place showing in the 500 freestyle. She joined Caroline Bamford, Anna Kelley and Paige Meller for 16th in the 200 medley relay.
