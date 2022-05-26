The Prout softball team has piled up the victories this season, but they were missing a big one – until Monday.
In a dramatic pitchers duel, the Crusaders beat a strong Middletown team 1-0. Emily Jacques out-dueled Islander ace Karissa Dupuis and Prout pushed a single run across to sneak off Aquidneck Island with the victory.
The win moved Prout to 13-2. Previous marquee matchups had mostly gone the way of the opposition. The Crusaders beat third-place Westerly early in the season, but dropped a rematch to the Bulldogs. They also lost to unbeaten Mt. Hope.
Prout was set to face Middletown again on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. The Crusaders will close the season with another big matchup on Thursday against Mt. Hope.
Rebels rolling into postseason
The South Kingstown baseball team closed out league play on Tuesday with an 11-0 win over Barrington.
The Rebels ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak against some of the toughest competition it’s faced all year. Their final record stands at 15-3.
Crusaders set for rematch
The Prout girls lacrosse team lost a tight 13-12 game to La Salle in its regular season finale, which created a tie for fourth place in the Division I standings. La Salle earned the No. 4 seed thanks to the tiebreaker and will host a rematch with the Crusaders on Thursday evening.
This is the second straight year that the teams are meeting in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.