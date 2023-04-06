North Kingstown High School junior Norah Swaim became the first girl in Rhode Island wrestling history to earn All-America honors.
Off a solid season with the Skippers, Swaim traveled with several of her teammates to Virginia Beach to compete in the annual High School Nationals tournament sponsored byhe National High School Coaches Association in late March.
Swaim finished fourth in the 114-pound weight class of the girls bracket, which earned her the All-America distinction.
Swaim won her first match by pin, then posted an 11-3 victory in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, she beat Delialah Betances of Georgia by a 13-8 score.
Connecticut’s Calli Gilchrist – the eventual champion – edged Swaim 3-0 in the semifinals. Swaim fought back to earn a spot in the third-place match, where she fell 3-2 to Sara McLaughlin of Scituate, Massachusetts.
Skipper teammate Kaz Morosetti also earned an All-America honor. He competed in the freshman division and placed eighth.
Swaim and Morosetti are North Kingstown’s first-ever wrestling All-Americans.
In all, six Skipper wrestlers competed in the national tournament.
Prout softball wins D-I opener
The first taste of Division I competition went well for the D-II champion Prout softball team.
The Crusaders hosted Moses Brown on Friday and posted an 8-7 victory to get their season started right.
East Providence provided a ruder welcome on Monday, beating the Crusaders 12-2 in their second game of the season.
NK football fundraiser set
North Kingstown High School’s football program will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school.
The Skippers are raising funds for the program, including the goal of purchasing new uniforms for the 2023 season.
