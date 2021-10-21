The South Kingstown girls tennis team has won four of its last five matches as it tries to grab a playoff spot in Division II. The Rebels beat Rogers in their final September match, then started the month of October with wins over Westerly and Woonsocket. Chariho edged the Rebels last Thursday, but they bounced back with a 5-2 win over Classical on Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.