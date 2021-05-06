WARWICK - Allowing just 14 points in the playoff rematch? North Kingstown would have signed up for that in a heartbeat following a loss to Bishop Hendricken in the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Skippers, things also changed on the other side of the ball.
The Hawks held the Skippers to just seven points in Saturday’s Power Four semifinal game and stopped a pair of promising drives in the second half. Two first-half touchdowns were enough to send Hendricken to the Super Bowl with a 14-7 win, denying North Kingstown a fourth consecutive trip to a championship round game.
“Their defense is tough. They’re Hendricken. However many championships they’ve won in a row, it’s for a reason. They’ve got great athletes,” North Kingstown coach Fran Dempsey said. “Super proud of our guys standing up to them. For the public school team, I thought we did a great job facing off against the best team in the state. We went toe-to-toe with them.”
It was a long awaited playoff meeting with the Hawks. In both 2018 and 2019, the Skippers gave Hendricken its toughest challenge of the season but didn’t get another chance due to the league’s playoff structure. The Skippers did get pretty good consolation prizes, with two straight Division I titles on the heels of their D-II crown in 2017.
The situation changed this season with the creation of the Power Four conference. North Kingstown felt confident in its chances, looking at the bright side of losses to Hendricken and La Salle in which it held sizeable leads.
The fourth-seeded Skippers got their upset bid off on the right foot Saturday with a touchdown run by Donovan Carr, as they capitalized on good field position to take a 7-0 lead. The Hawks answered with a long touchdown pass from David Lynch to Peter Bibby.
North Kingstown drove into Hendricken territory on its next two possessions but lost turnovers each time. A good run by Carr that would have put the ball at the Hawks’ 20-yard line instead ended with a fumble that Hendricken recovered. Andres Andujar intercepted Carr on the Skippers’ next possession.
The Hawks grabbed the lead on Isaiah Emmanuel’s 37-yard touchdown run with 5:18 left in the first half. Emmanuel had delivered several big plays in the regular season meeting. The Skippers mostly limited long gains this time, but one they did allow proved decisive.
North Kingstown’s defense wouldn’t allow another point. It forced a field goal try in the final seconds of the half that was no good and did the same on Hendricken’s first drive of the second half. The Skippers also forced a three-and-out that led to a bad snap on a punt for a 38-yard loss and held up for a turnover on downs on Hendricken’s first possession of the fourth quarter.
“Super proud of the defense, holding those guys to 14 points,” Dempsey said. “It was really two plays – the quick slant and a big outside run. Other than those plays, the defense was flawless. Couldn’t be prouder of their effort.”
With the stage set, a game-tying touchdown seemed likely, but it never happened. On fourth-and-nine at the Hendricken 19-yard line late in the third quarter, a hook and lateral play with Carr, Tyler Pezza and Ben Brickle ended with the Skippers 1 yard short of a first down.
In the fourth quarter, North Kingstown’s best drive of the game featured big pass plays by Carr to Pezza, Brickle, Drew Schwab and Owen Moynihan, plus two runs by Carr, that gave the Skippers first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. An incomplete pass on first down, a short gain on second down and a delay of game penalty put the Skippers into third-and-goal from the 10-yard line. Another incompletion brought up fourth down, and Hendricken knocked down Carr’s pass at the line for a turnover on downs with 3:28 left.
“They had a great game plan,” Dempsey said of the Hawks. “The first game, we used a lot of no huddle. We tried to slow it down a little more today, keep our guys fresh. They were playing us man-to-man underneath. We had some pick stuff going early and got some guys open. But their game plan was basically, press us and not let us go deep.”
The Skippers still had hope if they could get the ball back and needed one stop to do it. Hendricken faced fourth-and-1 at its own 32-yard line with just over a minute left and Emmanuel broke a 20-yard run that allowed the Hawks to run out the clock from there.
Just like that, another matchup with the Hawks left the Skippers wishing for more time and a little more luck. They were without three starters due to injury, including receiver Justin McCarthy, who had a big game in the regular season meeting with the Hawks.
“We’re thin right now,” Dempsey said. “That didn’t help.”
The Skippers will bid farewell to a strong senior class that won a freshman football championship and was part of the last two varsity title runs. They were especially happy to get on the field one more time this spring. “
“Proud of the guys,” Dempsey said. “It’s been a crazy year.”
