NORTH KINGSTOWN — The challenges of North Kingstown’s move back to Division I girls lacrosse haven’t been all bad.
“I think it brought us closer together as a team,” senior Lily Hague said.
And together, North had some fun on Monday night.
The Skippers celebrated senior night with a 14-6 victory over Cumberland at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex. It’s the second win in the last three games for the Skippers, who started league play with five straight losses before breaking through against Westerly.
“It was definitely good getting a win on our senior night,” senior Maura McGovern said. “We’ve been working hard in practice. It’s definitely a big change being in D-I this year. Having a game where we can compete is always good.”
A year ago, the Skippers were almost untouchable on their way to the D-II championship. With a good senior group but some missing pieces from that team, new bonds have been formed through this year’s early adversity.
“I think we learned to play together more,” McGovern said. “Last year we had a lot of chemistry because we all grew up playing together. We have a lot more freshmen this year so we’re building the chemistry as we go. I think each game has brought us closer. We’re really improving a lot.”
The April 29 victory over Westerly got the Skippers into the win column. Top contender Barrington kept them from staying there with a 22-6 win last week, but the Skippers knew they would have a good shot against Cumberland. And amid the festive senior night, they delivered with a strong all-around performance.
Junior Clara Drinkwater paced the attack with a hat trick, while McGovern and junior Emily Kallman scored two goals each. Balance was on display elsewhere, with seven different players tallying one goal each. Courtney Danchak, Audrey Murphy, Livia Sweeney, Reegan Chabot, Ellie Drinkwater, Jordan Parris and Lauren Carter all found the back of the net. Kallman, Ellie Drinkwater and Phoebe Pullyblank each tallied an assist.
The seniors honored were Danchak, Murphy, Hague, Sweeney, McGovern, Ellie Drinkwater and Taylor Gibb.
The Skippers will face two other similar teams in their next two contests, with matchups against East Greenwich and Middletown. La Salle and Lincoln School are also on the docket.
“I think once we start clicking, it will roll into next year, too,” McGovern said. “It’s a building year. Definitely looking forward to winning more games and getting better.”
“We’re having a great time together,” Hague said. “We want to see how far we can go, but also just working hard and having fun with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.