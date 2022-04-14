As the boys tennis season gets underway, South Kingstown is looking to remain in the top tier of Division I after a good run last year, while Narragansett, Prout and North Kingstown will aim to contend in Division II.
The Rebels are now five years removed from their last state championship, but they trended back up last season when they scored a dramatic win over Wheeler in the playoff quarterfinals en route to their first semifinal berth since 2018. They lost there to La Salle, but welcome back a solid core of veterans who will lead the quest to reach another rung on the ladder.
“We’ve played La Salle in the semis after that win at Wheeler, and La Salle is probably the team to beat again,” head coach Andy Carr said. “I think the guys realize we’re close. We’re going to need that senior leadership to really step up this year.”
With wins over East Greenwich and Lincoln, South Kingstown is off to a 2-1 start. Its lone loss came to La Salle by a 6-1 score, but even that result offered some reasons for optimism.
“I think it’s La Salle at the top, then probably four teams in any order right now,” Carr said. “We’ll get a better clue against Moses Brown. Wheeler is always strong, Hendricken, Barrington. We’ll see. I’m positive about the La Salle match. One doubles was three sets. Two doubles we lost 6-4, 6-4 and were up 4-1 in the second. Cam at No. 4 lost 7-6, 6-2. There are some points out there, but they all have to fall our way.”
Four seniors are manning the singles courts for the Rebels. Jimmy Robbin is in the top spot, followed by Dan McGovern at No. 2, Ryan Estus at No. 3 and Cameron Crook at No. 4.
The doubles ladder has long been South Kingstown’s bread and butter, but making that happen this year will require some development. The doubles lineup features just one senior. Junior Ethan Lin and freshman Elliot Roman have been at No. 1, junior Cole Capizzo and sophomore Asher Henry are at No. 2, and senior Victor Paulino has been joined by sophomore Zach Brandies at No. 3.
“A couple of guys decided not to come out this year, so we’re a little thin at the bottom,” Carr said. “We had to kind of fast forward a couple of players to move them up and fill some spots. Doubles has always been our strength. It’s a work in progress. Guys had to move up faster than normal. But that’s still our goal – I hope we can get two out of three doubles in most matches and then manufacture a couple of singles wins.”
It’s a big crop of South County teams in Division II. North Kingstown is set for its second year after dropping down from Division I. Prout returned to D-II just this year, after one tough season in the top circuit last year. Narragansett remains in D-II.
Prout has risen to the top among those three so far thanks to 4-3 victories over both the Mariners and Skippers. The Crusaders won three of four singles matches to power the win over the Skippers. Will Maynard prevailed at No. 1, Ethan Kerloch won at No. 2 and Brady Cowger prevailed at No. 3. The No. 3 doubles team of Christian Benigno and Jackson Reeves also got a win.
Prout had Richard Engelman in the other singles spot. Laura Gilfert and Logan Selwyn are playing No. 1 doubles, with Adrian Gvosdev Kranz and Thomas Palmer at No. 2.
North Kingstown’s lineup features Henry Coghlin, Charles Lawton, Andrew Neville and Hunter Freitas in singles. On the doubles court, the Skippers have Nick Swanson and Brady Hanks, Jacob Dibenedetto and Alex Ashton, and Michael Dibenedetto and Brendan Donaghey.
North is coming off a terrific first season in D-II. The team went 7-1 in the regular season last year before bowing out in the semifinals.
Narragansett won its opener against Portsmouth before dropping two straight. The Mariners bounced back for a 4-3 win over Westerly on Tuesday. The Mariners have had Hadley Martinez, Brian Rocchio, Jake Piertzak and Aidan Sykes on the singles ladder. Nathan Ward and Parker Harrison are at No. 1 doubles, Danny Labore and Dylan Woodruff are at No. 2, and Alex Greenberg and Luke Williams are at No. 3.
