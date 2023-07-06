On the hunt for another championship, the South Kingstown Little League 12-year-old softball all-stars prevailed in a 17-13 slugfest over East Greenwich on Thursday in their District 3 tournament opener.
With only two teams in the bracket, the tournament is a three-game series. South Kingstown was set to face East Greenwich on Wednesday, with a chance to clinch the title. Results were unavailable at press time.
The same nucleus of players won the 10-year-old district championship in 2021, then moved up and won at the 11-12 level.
Thursday’s game was back-and-forth, but South Kingstown used a late surge and a good finish on the defensive side to finally get some breathing room.
SK 12s in winners bracket
The South Kingstown 12-year-old baseball all-stars followed up their opening round win over Narragansett with an easy victory over Westerly on Thursday.
The wins puts South into the winners bracket semis, where it faces Warwick Continental on Thursday. It will be a rematch of last year’s district final at the 11-year-old level.
Elsewhere in the 12s bracket, defending champ North Kingstown/Wickford dropped its opener to Continental by a 7-2 score.
NKW was slated for a losers bracket matchup with Warwick North on Wednesday.
Narragansett was also set to play on Wednesday against East Greenwich.
SK juniors win first two
In the junior division, South Kingstown and Chariho met for the title last year. They may be on a collision course again after both teams posted a pair of victories.
South Kingstown topped Coventry 10-5 and East Greenwich 9-3 to move into the winners bracket final opposite Chariho. That matchup was set for Wednesday.
SK 11s stay alive in losers bracket
After dropping their opener, South Kingstown’s 11-year-old all-stars have won two in a row to advance to the losers bracket final.
They beat NKW and Warwick Continental in must-win games to advance.
They will face Warwick North next Tuesday, with the winner moving into the championship round against East Greenwich.
NKW, ‘Gansett win 10s openers
In the 10-year-old bracket, NKW and Narragansett were both victorious in the opening round on Friday. NKW edged East Greenwich 5-4, while Narragansett topped Chariho 7-6.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday in the winners bracket. NKW will host a game against Westerly at Wilson Park. Narragansett is scheduled to visit Coventry at Paine Field.
