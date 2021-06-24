The Pell Bridge Series is even at one game apiece after the Ocean State Waves stormed to a 12-1 win over the Newport Gulls last Thursday at Old Mountain Field.
Newport had taken the first meeting on June 12. This time the Waves, broke out for six runs in the second inning and kept adding on.
Travis Honeyman (Boston College) continued his hot hitting with a home run as part of a 3-for-3 day. Andrew Jenner (Winthrop) also went deep. Albert Choi (NJIT) and Kyle Maves (Quinnipiac) added two hits each.
Nicholas Payero (Seton Hall) delivered the team’s best start of the young season with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed in five scoreless innings.
It was otherwise a quiet stretch for the Waves, who had a few games impacted by weather. They added a second straight win on Monday, beating Martha’s Vineyard 7-6 in walk-off fashion. Dylan Hoy (Marist) delivered the game-winning hit in the ninth inning.
As of Tuesday’s slate, the Waves sat at 4-7. Newport leads the NECBL Southern Division with a 9-3 record. Valley and Martha’s Vineyard are in second and third place. The Waves are just behind Danbury and Mystic, who are both 6-6.
The Upper Valley Nighthawks and Vermont Mountaineers are off to the best starts in the NECBL Northern Division. The two divisions will not play crossover games this summer, as the league aims to limit travel.
The Waves are back at Old Mountain Field Thursday night to host Martha’s Vineyard. They’ll make their first trip to Cardines Field in Newport on Friday to take on the Gulls in game three of the Pell Bridge Series. The Waves and Gulls are set to meet seven times this season.
Next week brings the longest homestand so far for the Waves, who have been road warriors through the early part of the season. They’ll be at Old Mountain Field on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with Valley, Mystic and Bristol coming to town.
