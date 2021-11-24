CRANSTON — Time and again this season, the South Kingstown High School football team found a way to win games, even when it was the hard way.
In Saturday’s Division I semifinals, the Rebels were on the path again. After falling into an early hole against Central, the Rebels scored on a blocked punt, a two-minute drill and a kickoff return to get within two points at halftime.
That’s when taking the hard way finally caught up to them.
Central asserted itself on both sides of the ball in the second half and didn’t let the Rebels back into the game, prevailing 37-20 to clinch a trip to the Division I Super Bowl.
“They’re a very good football team,” South Kingstown head coach Gerry Zannella said. “They made some mistakes in the first game. They didn’t make that many mistakes today.”
South Kingstown will aim to regroup for its Thanksgiving Day game against North Kingstown, who awaits Central in the Super Bowl. The Rebels were hoping to turn their rivalry tilt into a title match, but couldn’t keep up with the defending D-I champion Knights. Judah Varfley scored five touchdowns for Central, and the defense shut the Rebels out after halftime.
A regular season meeting with Central was one of the best examples of South’s ability to stay the course. The Rebels won 13-12, with the deciding points coming on an interception return for a touchdown. They forced several other turnovers en route to their most significant win of the season. It ended up making the difference for playoff seeding, with the Rebels earning a spot in the state bracket. While they lost to La Salle, Central rolled through the first two rounds of the D-I tournament and earned their chance at a rematch.
Wholesale changes in offensive approach set the stage for the Knights to turn the game around. The speedy Varfley is now playing quarterback, and the Knights hardly ever throw the ball. The Rebels couldn’t contain the powerful rushing attack and weren’t gifted the same kind of opportunities that they got in the first meeting, something that had been an emphasis for Central ever since its loss to South Kingstown.
“We don’t really throw the ball anymore,” Central head coach Mike Washington said. “When we played South Kingstown the first time, I think we had a total of six turnovers. I think the motto for the rest of the year after that was, ‘Don’t turn the ball over. Don’t put it on the ground.’”
Varfley set the tone for the game with a 64-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. It led to a touchdown two plays later, giving Central a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
South Kingstown went nowhere on its next possession, but a good punt by Amani Boamah pinned the Knights deep.
That was just the beginning for Boamah.
After Central’s ensuing drive stalled, Boamah blocked a punt, then scooped up the bouncing ball and rambled into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown.
Central’s big-play ability struck again just moments later, as Varfley broke a 29-yard touchdown run to put the Knights back on top.
The 14-7 lead lasted until the final minute of the second quarter, when a wild sequence ensued. The Rebels drove 58 yards for a score, with Ryan Hazard plunging in from six yards out with 47 seconds left before halftime. Ian Lupoli’s PAT tied the game at 14-14.
On the first play of the next possession, Varfley hit Demetrious Outland for a 61-yard catch and run. Three plays later, Varfley scampered in from six yards out. A successful two-point conversion made it 22-14.
With just 10 seconds left, Central kicked off, and Boamah broke free down the left sideline for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, keeping it 22-20.
The Rebels started with the ball in the second half but went nowhere and punted. Central marched 76 yards for a score, capped by Varfley’s fourth touchdown. After a turnover on downs by the Rebels, Varfley struck again with a 12-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
South Kingstown couldn’t get much going from there and into the fourth quarter, as the Knights closed out the victory.
“We had our opportunities. We had some difficulties, too. Against these guys, you can’t make those kinds of mistakes,” Zannella said. “They’ve just got so many guys that can hurt you. It isn’t like your focus can be on stopping one guy. They’ve got so many weapons. They’re big up front. They know what they’re doing. They’re mature. I give my guys credit. They pushed. They played real hard.”
The Rebels will look to cap their strong season with a good performance in the holiday game against North Kingstown, which is set for Thursday at 10 a.m., in North Kingstown.
