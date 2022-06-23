The North Kingstown baseball team didn’t really care who it played on its quest for a repeat, but they certainly weren’t disappointed to see Bishop Hendricken emerge from the other side of the bracket.
Last year, the Hawks had been ousted early in the postseason. This year, the Skippers had to get through the state’s perennial powerhouse to win it all.
“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment, especially with who [Hendricken] is,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “They get the best players from Rhode Island and Massachusetts now. That’s tough. No knock on them. That’s what makes it even better. I love [Hendricken coach] Ed Holloway. He’s going to go down as the greatest Rhode Island high school baseball coach there ever was. He’s going to be right up there with Bill Belisle in hockey. For us, that was the last thing this program had to accomplish — beat Bishop Hendricken in the finals. That’s the last hurdle.”
Hendricken doesn’t lose in the finals very often. The last time was in 2001, when Toll Gate beat the Hawks in the championship series. Hendricken had prevailed in its last 12 trips to the title series.
North Kingstown became the first public school team to win repeat titles since Cranston West in 2006 and 2007.
“These guys are just a bunch of workers,” Gormley said. “They did everything I asked of them, and I can be tough. They did everything I asked and more. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’re an unbelievable team. I think this is the best run for a public school baseball team in Rhode Island.”
Ciarniello comes through
Andrew Ciarniello struck out three times in game one of the championship series, but the junior didn’t put his head down.
He came back with a huge game when the Skippers needed it on Saturday. Ciarniello went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and a single. He scored three runs and drove in two.
“Frustrating game last game. I knew I wanted to come back and make an impact,” he said. “I was really seeing the ball, squaring it up, hitting line drives.”
An extra boost
Gormley credited his deep coaching staff for the title repeat, and the group got even bigger in the postseason. Graduate Justin McCarthy, one of the leaders of the 2021 title run, joined the Skippers in the dugout for the new quest.
