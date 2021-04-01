Prout’s athletic program has been penalized due to a violation of RIIL recruiting rules by a boys hockey coach. Principal David Estes said the violation stemmed from an email sent by the coach to a group of middle school student athletes.
“While the email focused on inviting students to a virtual open house, the email also included a link to a questionnaire for the students,” Estes said. “The league deemed the email a violation of a recruiting rule which specifically prohibits, among other items ‘written contact such as questionnaires.’”
The Rhode Island Principals Committee on Athletics, the RIIL’s governing body, imposed two years of probation at its Jan. 11 meeting. An appeal by the school was denied at the March 15 meeting. In addition to probation, the PCOA imposed a $200 fine, suspended head hockey coach John Gaffney for two games, and mandated that the Prout athletic department hold annual education efforts on RIIL rules for its coaches.
Probation typically has a limited impact on an athletic program, assuming no additional violations. Suspension is the higher form of penalties handed out by the RIIL.
“All parents should know that the probation of our athletic department by RIIL is a customary step for violations such as these and will not affect any programs, games, playoffs or eligibility,” Estes said. “All of the other sanctions have been completed. We have full confidence that our co-athletic directors and coaches will continue to provide a great sports experience for all our student athletes and families.”
