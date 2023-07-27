EXETER — They liked their first banner so much that they went out and got another one.
After a string of runner-up finishes in previous years, the South Kingstown Little League junior division all-stars broke through for the district title earlier this month, and kept rolling in the state tournament. Victories over Barrington and Cranston East put them into the title round, where South Kingstown cruised to a 10-0 over Barrington for the state championship on Tuesday night at the Jim Reeves Sports Complex.
“This is a big thing for the team,” shortstop Mike DiGioia said. “We’ve all been together for five or six years. It’s cool to finally win it.”
It’s the first state championship at the junior level for the league.
South Kingstown will represent Rhode Island at the East Region tournament in Dubois, Pennsylvania, beginning next week, heading there with an undefeated record in all-star play this summer. It will be another chance to play together for a core group that has done a lot of that over the years.
“They’ve been together for a long time,” said manager Rob Young, who followed the state tournament from afar due to a military commitment. “They’ve played a lot of baseball. A lot of these guys, we did a Sally Eddy tournament team when they were 8 or 9 years old. It says a lot about South Kingstown that the kids want to stick together and keep playing Little League. A lot of places, kids are doing Babe Ruth or travel ball. Our kids enjoy playing and they enjoy playing in South Kingstown. It says a lot about the town and the friendships that these guys have.”
The talent has been apparent since those early days, but the experience and chemistry gained along the way have fueled more success.
“We just love playing with each other,” pitcher Kai Young said. “Our chemistry is unmatched.”
South Kingstown opened the state tournament on Friday with a 5-1 win over Barrington, powered by dominant pitching from Harry Goodwin and Mike DiGioia. On Sunday, South Kingstown pulled away from Cranston Eastern for a 5-0 win. Jack Noonan pitched 4.2 scoreless innings and Kai Young finished off the shutout. It was a pitchers duel until the sixth inning, when South Kingstown scored four runs. Gavin Marsh’s two-run double was the big blow.
“Great pitching, a lot of good plays on defense, grinded it out on offense,” coach Scott Palmieri said. “Just really solid, solid games. These guys put themselves in a good position.”
Barrington beat Cranston Eastern 1-0 on Monday to earn a rematch, but South Kingstown was at its best with the title on the line. A five-run first inning set the tone, and South kept adding on. Young pitched five shutout innings, and South walked off in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the mercy-rule victory.
“Little League majors, juniors, even middle school, they were just a little short a lot of times,” Palmieri said. “They were really aching to call themselves state champions, and now they can do that.”
DiGioia led off the early burst with a single before Stephen Maynard, Young and Noonan worked walks. Marsh cleared the bases with a three-run double. Finley Hohl added a base hit, and Marsh scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Griffin Gorman walked and came around on an RBI single by DiGioia in the second. Young walked and Noonan smacked an RBI double in the third inning, then came around on an error to make it 8-0.
In the fifth, John Gazerro led off with a single and DiGioia cracked an RBI double to deep left field. Maynard’s base hit to center field plated DiGioia with the winning run.
“As well as we’ve been playing, we felt like we could hit a little bit more than we had been,” Palmieri said. “And they really came out and got to a higher level today.”
After showing off their banner, team members did a FaceTime call with Young and shared in a celebration.
“You’re not always going to be rewarded in baseball, but it’s nice to see we were rewarded today,” Palmieri said. “I think everyone’s going to really enjoy this and appreciate the long road from the last few years. We stayed focused, especially when the games got tight. Hung in there and saw it through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.