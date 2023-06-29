A rainout on June 16 meant a delayed start to the 2023 edition of the Pell Bridge Series.
The Ocean State Waves and the Newport Gulls finally renewed acquaintances on Saturday, and Newport struck first.
The visiting Gulls continued a hot start to the season with a 5-2 win at Old Mountain Field.
The game was the first of seven meetings between the Rhode Island neighbors in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The Gulls own the best record in the league, with their win over the Waves part of a five-game streak.
Newport wasted no time taking control of the series opener with three runs on a pair of homers in the top of the first inning. The second batter of the game – Trent Farquhar – hit a solo home run for the 1-0 lead. Kolby Branch later hit a two-run shot to make it 3-0.
The Waves came back with a run in the bottom of the first inning when T.J. McKenzie singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Brodey Heaton.
Ocean State left two on base in the inning, then didn’t score again until the eighth, as Newport pitcher Brian Hendry tossed four strong innings and the bullpen followed suit.
The Gulls picked up single runs in the second and third innings. Niko Brini had an RBI single that put Newport ahead 4-1. Bryan Broecker’s RBI single in the third inning made it 5-1.
Ocean State’s bullpen dominated from there. Brooks Ey tossed four scoreless innings and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman didn’t allow a hit in his two shutout frames.
The relief performances set the stage for a rally, but the Waves couldn’t get one off the ground. Parker Rowland had an RBI single in the eighth inning but the Waves left two on base in that inning. Newport’s Grant Umberger struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory.
The rivalry series between the teams will really pick up this weekend with matchups on back-to-back nights. The Waves will visit Newport on Friday night, before the Gulls make the return trip to Old Mountain Field on Saturday.
