Louis Hutchinson became the first newcomer to flash for Archie Miller’s University of Rhode Island basketball squad.
In the team’s first win, which came last week against Stony Brook, the freshman Hutchinson scored 15 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and playing 26 minutes.
“He’s going to be a very good player down the road,” Miller said. “He’s going to go through some bumps and grinds. But I think you can see he has a real place with how we want to do things.”
Hutchinson was the first high school recruit to commit to the Rams after Miller took over last spring. His hometown is a familiar one for any URI fan who has paid attention to pregame introductions over the years; Hutchinson hails from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, the hometown of Rhody great Jeff Dowtin.
Hutchinson prepped at two powerhouses in IMG Academy and Long Island Lutheran. The 6-foot-7 wing had offers from Memphis, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. An injury in his senior season had him considering an extra year in the prep ranks, but URI persuaded him otherwise.
Preparation for Hutchinson’s first season with the Rams was derailed by a case of mononucleosis, which sidelined him for a large chunk of preseason practices, but he used the time to get up to speed in other ways.
“He was out a month with mono,” Miller said. “He got cleared just before our home opener. You’re looking at a guy who doesn’t have 25 practices on his belt and has been working through it. He prepares mentally and physically. He tries his best. I think he’s a confident player because he works the way he works. He put himself in a position to succeed because of how he approached things while he was out. It’s a credit to him.”
Hutchinson scored two points in each of URI’s first two games, but broke out in game three. Stony Brook’s 2-3 zone setup brought out the best in Hutchinson, who took on an important role in the zone attack as the player who flashed to the middle.
“He’s a confident offensive player,” Miller said. “He’s very comfortable in the mid-range. He has a great pull-up jump shot. I think you got a chance to see the turnaround jumpers. He’s a good zone player. Him being able to filter out on that 3-point line in transition is something I envision him doing for his career. He’s got great range. He’s young. He’s a freshman. He’s got a lot to learn, but I think he’s a very intelligent player and I think he’s a very, very detailed guy, coming in every day and wanting to do well.”
Hutchinson credited his coaches and teammates with setting him up for success. He was thrilled to deliver for them.
“I want to thank my teammates and my coaches,” Hutchinson said. “They had trust in me. They got me the ball in open spots, places where I could be successful. Every day, it’s stuff that we work on. Some days it’s me. Some days, it’s another guy. I really try not to read too much into it.”
There will be more big games to come for Hutchinson and there will surely be quiet games, too, particularly in his freshman campaign. But the hints are certainly on display: the Rams have themselves a building block.
“This guy works extremely hard,” teammate Ishmael Leggett said. “Credit to him. It shows up in games. He’s a big-time player and he’s making big-time plays. I can’t wait to see him keep growing.”
