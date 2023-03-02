PROVIDENCE — Logan Reiner has not lost a high school match since the postseason last year.
On the same stage, he wasn’t about to let the win streak end.
The South Kingstown High School senior put the exclamation point on a dominant season by winning the championship at 220 pounds at the state wrestling tournament this past weekend at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Reiner is the first South Kingstown wrestler to win a title since 2015, when Chase Bivona was the 152-pound champion.
“That was definitely four years in the making,” Reiner said. “I’ve been looking forward to that for a long time.”
Reiner was one of two Rebels to earn a podium trip, with Ben White finishing fourth at 126 pounds. The Rebels finished 15th in the team rankings.
North Kingstown led area teams with a seventh-place finish. Connor Swaim was the runner-up at 132 pounds. Tyler Schartner, Caden Hughes and Kaz Morosetti also went home with medals.
Narragansett had a finalist, as well. Senior Connor Winfield finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds. Cash Teklinsky and Ray McConnell also climbed the podium for the Mariners, who finished 16th.
Ponaganset won the team title.
Reiner entered the state tourney as the favorite to win at 220. After a runner-up finish at 182 last year, he bumped up two weight classes and went undefeated this season, going 31-0 with 27 pins.
He met little resistance in the state bracket, winning 8-2 in the opening round before a pin in the quarterfinals. He beat Ponaganset’s Mike Diorio 7-2 in the semifinals.
Then came an emphatic finish. Just one minute into the championship bout, Reiner pinned Cranston West’s Andrew Alchihed to win the title.
“I went in to shoot and he started circling out,” Reiner said. “We got into a bit of a scramble. I almost had him. He rolled me up again and then I set him down. Definitely more of a scramble but then I ended up on top.”
Reiner raised his arms in celebration, then helped Alchihed to his feet before continuing to bask in the moment. It was well-earned.
“He got bigger, got older. He worked out hard in the off-season,” South Kingstown coach James Barbera said. “He wrestles year-round or at least nine months of the year. He’s wrestling well. Hopefully, he keeps it going at New Englands.”
Reiner is one of the top ranked 220-pounders in New England and will be looking to contend for another title in the regional meet, which is set for this weekend at the PCTA.
“As long as I get on the podium, I’ll be happy,” Reiner said.
White was South Kingstown’s other place-winner. He won his first match before losing in the quarterfinals. He battled back for three victories in the consolation bracket and lost in the third-place bout.
For North Kingstown, Swaim earned the third state-meet medal of his career and hit a new high level. He was a third-place finisher in both 2021 and 2022. This time, he made his first finals appearance, falling short against Coventry star Hayden Myers.
“It’s a big deal for me,” Swaim said. “I’ve wanted to make it to the finals since I was a freshman. Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. He’s a two-time All-American. He’s very good. We had a good battle today. I’m really happy I made it to the finals.”
Swaim opened the tournament with a pin in his first match. He prevailed 6-0 in the quarterfinals, then beat William Leischner 6-2 in the semifinals.
Myers was a relatively familiar foe for Swaim, and the two had a tight match earlier this season. But Myers was in control with the title on the line, pulling away for an 11-2 win.
“He had an excellent year and an excellent tournament,” North Kingstown coach Dave Petrucci said of Swaim. “We were hoping the score would be a little closer. But we got into New Englands. Placing there erases this.”
Schartner just missed out on a New England spot. He dropped a 4-2 decision in the semis at 138, came back to earn a spot in the third-place bout, then fell 5-2 to Coventry’s Sebastian Armstrong.
North’s other two medalists are both freshman. Hughes fought his way to fifth place at 106, bouncing back from a pin in the quarterfinals to grab a medal. Morosetti lost 7-3 in the semifinals at 220. Ending up in the fifth-place match, he beat Coventry’s Dason Jones 4-2 to end his tourney on a high note.
“We had a bunch of young starters this year,” Petrucci said. “For two of them to place, that was big for us.”
Winfield’s runner-up finish capped a terrific season for Narragansett. The Mariners went undefeated in dual meets en route to winning the Division III regular season title. The finals berth for Winfield was the first for a Narragansett wrestler since 2018, when John Myers took home a silver.
“We came out and we had some fun,” head coach Mike Gallagher said. “There were some moments where we got frustrated but some moments with big excitement, too. As a team, everyone came and had fun the last couple of days.”
Winfield finished third in the state at 170 pounds last year, and continued to wrestle well on the big stage this time. Seeded sixth, he took out No. 3 Braeden Campbell of Bishop Hendricken and No. 2 Jacob Poore of East Providence to earn the finals trip.
“Unbelievable,” Gallagher said. “The way he wrestled was very free. Just kind of letting loose and it showed.”
Ponaganset’s Andrew Reall – the top seed – kept Winfield from another upset in the finals. Reall prevailed 8-0 to send Winfield to the silver medal.
“It meant a lot,” Winfield said of the finals appearance. “Being in the finals is something I’ve always wanted to experience. It didn’t go my way, but I was still happy to be there.”
Teklinsky earned a fifth-place medal at 126 for the Mariners thanks to an impressive fight through the consolation bracket. Teklinsky lost his first match of the tournament but rallied to win three bouts en route to the podium. McConnell also lost his first match at 152 and came back to win three in the consolation bracket before settling for sixth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.