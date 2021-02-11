NARRAGANSETT — Two former Division II rivals are in the same boat this season as they adjust to life in Division I, but there was no time to commiserate on Saturday.
Westerly rallied in the second half for a 60-47 victory, robbing Narragansett of what would have been a welcome victory. The Mariners came in at 2-2 in league play, looking for a third straight win and trying to erase the sting of a loss to another D-I-South rival.
“That was a letdown. I thought that was a big game for us,” head coach Kyle Bodington said. “With a win there, that NK loss doesn’t hurt us as bad. But with the loss there, that NK game means an awful lot.”
The move to D-I has been a challenge, as expected, but the Mariners began adjusting even in their debut. After a brutal first quarter against Bishop Hendricken in the season opener, they held their own more than the 76-48 final score would indicate.
“To be honest, if you would have saw how we left that Hendricken game, the coaching staff and the players, they were pretty pumped,” Bodington said. “They knew, if you took away the first eight or nine minutes of that game, we played Hendricken pretty well. Hendricken is well-rounded, they’re big, they have all the intangibles, but our kids adjusted well and they showed that in the North Kingstown game.”
The Mariners lost to the Skippers by just a point in their second outing. They then broke through for their first win Jan. 29 against Cranston East. They made it two in a row last Thursday against Central.
Bodington has questioned the league’s realignment formula, which bumped one of the smallest schools in the state up to D-I based on big success in D-II. But at the same time, the Mariners aren’t shying away from the challenge.
“I don’t agree with the process,” Bodington said. “Narragansett has always stepped up and played D-II even though size-wise, we might be a Division III school. And I just don’t like the fact that we got penalized for winning. But the kids accepted the challenge and they’re rising to it. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good challenge. I thought we responded very well.”
Saturday’s first half continued the positive trends for the Mariners, who ended the opening quarter on a 9-0 run. Peanut Chaloux scored five of the points and Matthew Calabro chipped in four. Ethan Betts and Thomas Calabro led another run early in the second quarter as the Mariners upped the lead to eight.
Westerly scored the last four points of the half to get within five, then surged in the second half. An 11-2 run put the Bulldogs up 43-36 and they pulled away further in the fourth quarter.
“Offensively, I thought we became selfish – a lot of one-on-one play, which we really haven’t done this year,” Bodington said. “And defensively, we didn’t stick to our assignments. The kids were accountable after the game. We spoke for about 45 minutes, and they were accountable, so that’s a positive.”
Chaloux led Narragansett with 20 points and Betts scored 11. Dante Wilk led Westerly with 22 points.
Narragansett is slated to visit PCD on Friday.
“Hopefully we can learn from this, build from it and go on a little run here,” Bodington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.