When he got off to a scorching start with the Ocean State Waves this summer, Travis Honeyman said he wasn’t paying much attention to his statistics. And he was humble about his success, knowing that he would probably cool down eventually.
But he never really did.
And by the end of the summer, he had no choice but to check out the numbers.
Honeyman broke a 24-year-old NECBL record and won the batting title with a .430 batting average, securing it by closing the regular season on a three-game hitting streak.
“It’s definitely a big achievement,” Honeyman said. “Like I said, I wasn’t focused on stats but at the end of the year, maybe a little stat checking. But I’m grateful to have it.”
The rising sophomore at Boston College is the first player in Waves franchise history to win the league batting title. He broke the team record for batting average held previously by Garrett Hodges, who batted .361 in 2018. The NECBL record had stood since 1997, when Jim Deschaine of Torrington hit .429.
The summer began with a 14-game hitting streak for Honeyman. He had multiple hits in seven of the 14 games. A little over a month into the season, he finally had his first hitless game, taking an 0-for-3 against Danbury on July 6. His response? A 3-for-3 performance two days later.
Honeyman hit one brief cold spell, going 0-for-6 across three games from July 16-21, but he was back to his usual self in the stretch run, logging at least one hit in eight of his final nine games.
“When he wants it the way he does, when he’s on time and committed to his approach, he doesn’t miss,” manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar said.
Honeyman clinched the record when he went 1-for-2 against Bristol on Thursday, in a game that concluded on the final day of the season after it had been suspended due to rain.
“I was stoked. I beat the record a singular point, by a hair,” Honeyman said. “But I’m pretty happy about it.”
The big summer comes on the heels of a quiet spring at Boston College. Honeyman played in 14 games and totaled one hit. With the Waves, he followed in the footsteps of older brother Bobby, who played in Wakefield in 2017. Forty hits and a batting title later, Honeyman has seized his opportunity. And he has a springboard into the rest of his collegiate career.
“He’s been awesome,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “He’s very intense. Every day, he puts in the work. With his brother playing here, we knew what we were getting. He’s someone who was hungry for his opportunity this summer and when he got it, he ran with it. He’s a five tool player who should one day have a chance at the next level.”
