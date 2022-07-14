SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A walk-off home run sparked a wild celebration and more for the Ocean State Waves.
Peter Ciuffreda’s blast sent the Waves to a 4-1 win over Winnipesaukee on Thursday night at Old Mountain Field. In the moment, nobody was sure if it was a walk-off single or a home run, so teammates began to celebrate with Ciuffreda as he rounded first base. But he kept going and his teammates followed, escorting him all the way to the plate.
It was a memorable moment, and it also provided the spark for the team’s best stretch of the season. The victory was part of a five-game winning streak, the longest of the year for the Waves.
“Great game,” Ciuffreda said. “Their pitcher on the other side was shoving. I’ve got to give my teammates a lot of credit for grinding out at-bats. Just watching them and seeing how they were handling pitches helped me out and obviously, it paid off later in the game. Great result for the Waves.”
Ciuffreda played hero even before the walk-off hit. With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the 10th and the go-ahead run at third, Kohl Abrams sliced a hard line drive to deep right field. Playing field for the Waves, Ciuffreda went back and made a leaping catch to end the inning and keep the game tied.
“I knew it was hit hard,” Ciuffreda said. “When the crowd clears out a little bit here, you can really hear it. It echoes in the trees. I got a good drop step and it found the web. I knew once we kept them off the board, we just had to get the guy over and hit the ball hard.”
Tiebreaker rules dictate that a runner starts on second base in every extra inning. Creek Robertson started there for the Waves in the bottom of the tenth and Jake Studley followed with a single. Ciuffreda smashed the first pitch he saw to deep center field. Whether it was a home run or a single, Robertson was scoring easily. It was eventually ruled a home run.
“I know that they’re probably going to go in the zone – not a lot of places to put me,” Ciuffreda said. “I was looking for a first pitch fastball and I got it.”
The subsequent win streak included victories over Valley, Newport and Martha’s Vineyard. Mystic ended the heater with a 6-5 win on Tuesday at Old Mountain Field.
The Waves got back to the .500 mark on Sunday before the loss to Mystic dropped them to 15-16.
Waves pull even in Pell Bridge rivalry series
The Waves evened the Pell Bridge Series at two games apiece with a 4-0 win over Newport on Saturday at Old Mountain Field. Five pitchers teamed up for the shutout. Joseph Sheets and Brooks Ey pitched three innings apiece. Brandyn Garcia, Nick Conte and Parker Bard finished it out with one inning each. Bard and Conte both struck out two in their innings to provide the exclamation point.
Khyree Miller hit his fifth home run to lead the offense.
The Waves and Gulls will meet twice more in the regular season, in Wakefield on July 21 and at Cardines Field July 29.
Live Like Russ Foundation
Thursday’s game against Martha’s Vineyard at Old Mountain Field is slated to be “Live Like Russ Foundation Night.” The Waves will offer free admission for correctional officers and will salute the foundation’s causes.
The foundation honors the life of the late Russell Freeman, a correctional officer and father of three who died in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.