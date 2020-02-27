Yes, yes, yes, we are living in the “everyone gets a trophy” world, a complaint that has etched itself in our child development debate with an overwhelming cry of overabundance. We have heard all the arguments against – how our children will never know motivation, they are given rather than earning, they will expect automatic rewards in all areas of life – but let’s take a look back at how it worked several decades ago, back when there was less regard for trophies or recognition, back when practicality ruled, and emotions finished a distant second.
At the age of 11, having been on a couple of good Little League teams in my very early life, we were finally nearing a title. Never having experienced one, my thoughts went to how it would feel celebrating with teammates and to the size of our trophies. When the final out was registered and we cemented our first championship, I recall the feeling being tremendous. We eagerly awaited our prize.
But hold on. Remember, this was decades ago. Feelings took a back seat to practicality. To this day, I have not a clue how a group of adults decided that the 11-12 age winner would need to play the 13-14 league champion for the overall crown. I remember looking at my teammates, all of us in complete bewilderment, knowing we would now need to beat players a couple years older at a time when two years really mattered. We played the game, lost by boatload, and then sat for trophies. The resulting runner-up prize stood no higher than a small iced coffee, without even a name etched on the side. But, at the time, it was all good. We all accepted it for what it was, not knowing any differently. But it was representative of a time when feelings and sensitivity were not at the forefront of parental discussions. There was very little consideration for how decisions affected the psyche of youth.
Stepping into more recent times, somewhere along the way our child psychologists suggested there is too much dependence on winning and not enough on simply trying and participating. They asked why doing their best wasn’t good enough. And our practices changed. Now, we as a community have a major problem with the new way of thinking.
Personally, I have always been as competitive as the next guy, but I find today’s tendency refreshing. I cannot help but think, to a certain age, the rote trophy exercise serves its purpose of tying effort to positive memories of a season gone by. Up to a certain age, giving your best effort, not necessarily winning, should in itself be recognized as meaningful. No harm done. Up to a certain early age, it is all good.
And I am a fan of kindness for the sake of kindness. We have taken drastic steps away from it in other areas of our culture. Do we really already need to be preparing our young ones for some eventuality at age 6? Taking away a guaranteed prize will not meet the goal. A little too much kindness never brought down a country.
But I am on board that at a certain age, it becomes illogical, even for the athletes. They get it. They understand the absurdity of receiving a prize for going winless or even finishing in the middle of the pack. Just watch the intensity of their play. By this time, they know how it works. No confusion on their part.
Nowhere do they see collegiate teams exiting March Madness with award ceremonies for all players. Duke basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski is not seen stepping to the center of the court after losing to a No. 16 seed in the tourney and happily accepting his small iced coffee sized plastic trophy with his pacified band of athletes at his side. Same with Patriots coach Bill Belichick after losing in the first round of the divisional playoffs. It is so hard to imagine a smile on coach’s face being handed his award with Tom Brady at his side, both with wide grins, acknowledging with they did their best and participated the entire season. They certainly get it. And so do our older children.
But, until that time of realization comes along, until that point where our youngsters truly need to reach a goal to be rewarded, I am all for expressions of kind-heartedness and leaving our youth with positive recall about having participated and given their best. Age appropriate challenges will come soon enough. Just having a foundation of good memories about donning the uniforms and going hard will serve as a solid foundation as they take their next steps on their path to adulthood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.