CRANSTON — The Prout volleyball team found itself in similar positions in each of its first two matches, and not just because of the opponents.
The Crusaders fell behind two games to none against Cranston East in last week’s opener and again versus Cranston West on Tuesday. In the opener, they fought back to win the third set but lost 3-1. On Tuesday, they completed the comeback, rallying for a 3-2 win and finding a path forward in the process.
“Games one and two, we were kind of sluggish and complacent and we didn’t play with a sense of urgency. I just told them, it’s early, but this could really set the tone for the whole season,” head coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “Being down 2-0, were we going to be the team that wins a game three but loses game four like we did Friday or can we fight back and beat a good team? I thought we were the better team and we showed it in games three, four and five.”
Prout is coming off a 6-10 season in fall 2019. It included a playoff berth, a step in the right direction after a winless 2018 campaign. Several key players are back, along with some standout newcomers, helping fuel continued optimism.
“We’ve worked hard in practice and the way we played in games three, four and five is how practice has been going,” Bevilacqua said. “We’re still sorting some things out with the lineup, but really pleased with the effort.”
Olivia Barber, Meghan Adams and Grace Nooney lead the senior class, which also includes Stella Mayo, Eloise Bussey, Autumn Lupoli and Shelby Dellasandro. Juniors Lauren Wessman, Laura Gilfert, Kacie Doran and Mia Slade are also in the fold, along with freshman standout Ava Grace Dresback.
After the loss in the season opener, the Crusaders stumbled again in the first two sets of Tuesday’s match, losing 25-18 and 25-15. The comeback began with long service runs by Dresback and Adams in game three. Dresback served up two aces, while Slade and Lupoli landed kills in a nine-point surge. After Cranston West briefly stopped the run, Adams hit two aces in a four-point run that put Prout up 18-8. The Crusaders later won seven of the final eight points – with two aces each by Slade and Doran – to finish off a 25-11 win.
In game four, Prout turned a 9-8 deficit into a 15-9 lead with seven consecutive points. Slade had two aces in the run and Dresback finished it off with a kill. Cranston West got within 22-17 late before a kill and a block by Nooney closed out a 25-17 win.
Prout rode good play at the net from Dresback, Slade and Barber to a 12-8 lead in the decisive fifth set, but Cranston West won six of the next seven points to get to match point at 14-13. A service error by the Falcons kept Prout alive, and Dresback followed with two consecutive aces to give Prout a 16-14 win.
Dresback finished with 11 kills, 18 digs and six aces in just her second varsity match. Slade had eight kills, 14 digs and nine aces.
Prout will be back in action tonight against Cumberland as it aims to keep rolling, with an appreciation for the opportunity.
“We tell the girls all the time, we’re lucky to have a season right now,” Bevilacqua said. “We’ve got to do our due diligence with social distancing and masks. We’re very lucky to be playing.”
