NORTH KINGSTOWN — The cancellation of the 2020 spring season due to the pandemic altered the usual trajectory for high school athletes everywhere, but members of the North Kingstown boys volleyball team didn’t let it knock them too far off target.
“These kids worked really hard their freshman and sophomore years. They looked up to a lot of the older kids,” head coach Brian Hesford said. “During COVID, it’s obvious they kept working. They did Zoom workouts. They played whenever they could. Now they’re coming in and they’re able to have a really good time, because their level hasn’t dropped off. In fact, their level is fantastic.”
About 700 days after the team’s last match in the spring of 2019, the Skippers made the return worth the wait on Monday, sweeping Mount St. Charles 25-16, 25-17 and 25-22 in their season opener.
The Skippers have a senior-laden roster, but most of the veterans carry that label in age only, set to see their first meaningful varsity action this season. While their older teammates felt the harshest sting of the cancellation last year, they missed the opportunity to emerge as varsity contributors and will now be thrust into those roles this season.
“It was nerve-wracking,” said senior Sean Cheney. “We were all pretty much JV kids our sophomore year. Coming back, there was a lot of pressure because last year would have been such a good team. But it was great to be back out here.”
In the 2020 season that wasn’t, North Kingstown had hopes of contending for the state title, having fully broken out from a one-win campaign in 2017 to go 14-4 in 2019. With the torch now passed, the Skippers are picking up the same expectations.
“Hopefully we just keep on playing how we’re playing,” Cheney said. “Our team chemistry is awesome. We’re like a family.”
The only senior with significant varsity experience is Zack Koehr, who is currently sidelined with an injury. Koehr should be one of the top players in the state when he returns, but the Skippers have plenty of weapons even without him. Newcomer Sebastian Yates – whose family moved to the area from Las Vegas – led the the Skippers on Monday with 10 kills.
“I love playing with these guys,” Yates said. “It’s been really fun.”
Noah Casey added seven kills while Sean Murphy and Mason Andrade had four each. Cheney and Sean Dempsey split time at libero and combined for 14 digs. Nolan Trask had 17 assists and Sam Easter had nine.
“They’re a really hard working group and they’re really talented,” Hesford said.
The Skippers didn’t trail in either of the first two sets. A block by Murphy and a kill by Andrade powered a 4-0 start in the opening set. A run of five straight points midway through the game allowed the Skippers to pull away. Yates, Casey, Murphy and Ethan Smith had kills down the stretch to finish off the strong start.
Two kills by Yates sparked the Skippers to a 7-1 lead in the second set. The lead hovered in that range throughout. Andrade finished out the set victory with a kill.
The Mounties led for the first time all night in the third set, jumping ahead 12-9 from a 7-7 tie. They pushed it out to 15-12 before the Skippers made a move. A kill by Murphy and a block by Andrade started a run of seven straight points for a 19-15 lead. The Mounties moved back within a point at 23-22, but they couldn’t return a Cam Alexander hit then committed a hitting error on match point to give the Skippers the win.
It was a good start as the Skippers aim to make their work pay off.
“When we were told we didn’t have a season, it was a week before our tryouts last year,” Cheney said. “It was awful. Everyone played a lot of beach volleyball just to keep it going. A lot of us play South County Volleyball, which really develops you well. We got our reps in and we’re glad to be back out here.”
