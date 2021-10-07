NARRAGANSETT — Just over a month ago, the Narragansett High School girls volleyball team opened the season against Providence Country Day with a new-look lineup that wasn’t quite sure what to expect in a new league.
On Monday, the Mariners began the second half of the season against the same PCD team and did it as the clear favorite in Division IV. The result was similar, with the Mariners winning in a sweep to go to 9-0 on the season.
“We have a whole new team this year, but I think we’ve done a really good job coming together and communicating on and off the court,” said senior Lucy Oberheu. “We’re just pushing each other to keep getting better.”
The Mariners are probably mis-cast as a D-IV team, but that’s where they ended up in Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment, and they’re making the most of it. They’ve been pushed in a few spots but have yet to drop a set, with their streak now up to 27 in a row across their nine matches.
A number of their matches have been lopsided, but PCD profiles as one of their top challengers. The Mariners answered the bell again, just as they did in the opener, winning 25-9, 26-24, 25-18.
“We knew we would have to work hard for the win,” Oberheu said. “We just kept going. I think our energy and our teamwork really helped us win the game.”
That’s been a trademark throughout.
“We have really good chemistry,” said senior Sidney Davis. “We get along well, especially on the court.”
Strong serving, solid defense and a better attack than most of their opponents have combined to give them a leg up. In Monday’s matchup, it was the serving strength that took center stage first. With her team going back-and-forth in an 11-9 game, Oberheu stepped to the line and didn’t leave until the end of the set. She had three aces in a run of 14 consecutive points. A tip at the net by Lexa Michailidies secured the 25-9 win.
“It feels really good to get a run like that,” Oberheu said. “It just builds the energy and excitement. It’s just a whole feeling.”
Narragansett jumped to a 9-4 lead in the second set. After the Knights worked back to 13-12, the Mariners won six of the next seven points, capped by one of the most emphatic finishes of the night. Livy Waranis made it 19-13 with a block.
PCD rallied again at 24-18, staving off six straight set points to tie the score. Out of a timeout, Narragansett got a kill from Ellie Langlois to make it 25-24. Off the bench, Delia Michailidies served up an ace to lock up the 26-24 win.
More good serves and a couple of key attacks helped build a big lead in the third set. Dylan Bellows served up eight straight points. Waranis had a kill and a block, while Alexandra Tuoti added a kill in the run.
Later, two straight aces by Oberheu put the Mariners up 22-7. An error by the Knights and an ace by Kylee Bennett made it 24-8.
What followed served as a lesson that nothing is guaranteed, even for a team that has a clear edge on the opposition. PCD won the next 10 points to make things interesting. A service error ended the run and gave Narragansett the 25-18 win.
It was a good reminder that the Mariners still have a lot to improve on.
“I always get nervous when we have to play teams like this,” Davis said. “It’s like an adrenaline rush out there. We practice a lot, do different things every day. Our coaches are great. They get us ready.”
Waranis led the Mariners with five kills, adding four aces and a block. Davis had four digs, four aces and one kill. Bennett had four digs and four aces.
Narragansett was slated to be back in action on Wednesday against Times 2. Next Tuesday, another of their top challengers, Tiverton, will be in town.
“We’re brand new to the division, so every team, we’re trying to figure out,” Oberheu said. “I think we’ve done a really good job so far, and we’re definitely excited to see how the rest of the season goes.”
