The South Kingstown and Prout volleyball teams met in a state championship rematch on Tuesday night at Prout, but slippery conditions on the gym floor forced the game to be called before it could be completed. It will be rescheduled for a later date. South Kingstown, the defending champ, is off to a 1-0 start this season after a 3-2 win over Portsmouth last week. Prout dropped its league opener to West Warwick.
Should local elected officials be held to a higher standard with what they share on social media?
North Kingstown Town Council member Mary Brimer made news last week when sharing what appeared to be a widely-debunked claim that students in NK schools were self-identifying as cats and being permitted to use litter boxes in lieu of traditional bathrooms. The claims, which Brimer said came from sources she had "no reason to doubt" were rebuked by school officials and at least one fellow council member who said the post was a thinly-veiled politically-motivated attack on transgender students in the school system. To date, Brimer has not substantiated any of the claims made in the post and said this week she never actually talked to or directly questioned school officials about the use of litter boxes or students identifying as animals. Do you believe local elected officials be held to a higher standard with what they share on social media? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
