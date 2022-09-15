220915ind skprtvb01.jpg

South Kingstown's Grace Clark, left, and Payton Driscoll go up for a block during Tuesday's game against Prout at The Prout School. The game was called off due to slippery floor conditions.

 Photo: Michael Derr

The South Kingstown and Prout volleyball teams met in a state championship rematch on Tuesday night at Prout, but slippery conditions on the gym floor forced the game to be called before it could be completed. It will be rescheduled for a later date. South Kingstown, the defending champ, is off to a 1-0 start this season after a 3-2 win over Portsmouth last week. Prout dropped its league opener to West Warwick.

