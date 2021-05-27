Just getting on the mats this year is a victory, but the North Kingstown High School wrestling team isn’t stopping there.
The Skippers scored two of the best wins in the program’s recent history last week, beating Cumberland 42-36 and Bishop Hendricken 39-36 in a home tri-meet. Those two teams have combined to win eight of the last nine state championships, with Cumberland winning the most recent title in 2020.
“To come away with wins against two of the premier teams in the state in one night is special,” assistant coach Josh Clare said. “We have a great team this year. I expect us to keep improving and to make some real noise in the state championships, hopefully.”
Wrestling teams around the state rejoiced when the sport got the green light for a spring season after months of uncertainty. The Skippers were especially excited given the team’s potential. The program has steadily improved in recent years, winning six state meet medals in 2020 and earning its best finish since 2009. A strong group of returnees from that team has been joined by some talented newcomers, a perfect storm for the formation of a contender.
Top returning wrestlers include 2020 state runners-up Aidan Zarrella and Tony Tortora, Sacred Heart-bound Sebastian Ford, and lineup mainstays Noah Daylor, Jack Schartner and Riley Wojtyszyn. Among the newcomers, freshman Tyler Schartner and out-of-state transfers Connor Swaim, Norah Swaim and Phillip Neiman are having a big impact.
“With all the exceptional additions, our lineup has filled out quite nicely for this strange but exciting season,” head coach Dave Petrucci said. “I knew going into this year that if we were able to have a wrestling season, we would be a force to be reckoned with and hopefully competing for a state championship.
“Assistant Coach Ron Crist has helped to lead us down this current path of technique and athleticism, which has in turn led to a higher success rate on the wrestling mat overall. All of these things have come together to create the wrestling team that beat the defending state champs and perennial powerhouse Bishop Hendricken.”
Connor Swaim had a big win against Cumberland with a pin at 120 pounds. Tyler Schartner also won by pin at 126 and Jack Schartner posted a 7-4 win at 132 pounds. Neiman delivered a come-from-behind win at 138. With the score tied going into the final match of the night, Wojtyszyn came through with a pin at heavyweight for a resounding ending to the signature win. It had been more than a decade since the Skippers had beaten Cumberland in the regular season.
The success continued against Hendricken. Swam scored another pin and Zarrella also won by pin at 145. Ford delivered a tough win at 170 and Daylor sealed the victory with a pin at 182 pounds. Hendricken has also been a tough team for the Skippers to conquer, especially in their run of four straight championships from 2012-2016.
While the wins will go down in the record books, the Skippers hope they’re just one part of the story this year.
There’s a lot left on the to-do list.
“Our season may have been delayed, but the NK wrestling family has grown large and hungry for success,” Petrucci said.
