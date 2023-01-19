MIDDLETOWN — Each team blitzed the other in Monday night’s matchup, but Middletown’s was more emphatic.
The Narragansett girls basketball team raced out of the gates in a road trip to Aquidneck Island, opening the game on an 11-2 run and maintaining a relatively comfortable lead for the entirety of the first half.
Middletown’s answer was a 13-2 third quarter advantage and a big finish in the fourth that locked up a 51-44 win and sent the Mariners to a difficult defeat.
“It’s frustrating,” Narragansett head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “It’s like it was a whole different game in the second half.”
Narragansett and Middletown both came in with 5-3 records, but it’s now the Islanders that have a leg up in the Division III standings. The Mariners have played good basketball at times while stumbling in other spots, falling victim to the ups and downs that young teams often encounter. The lineup is particularly green at the guard spots, with sophomore standouts Grace Blessing and Brooke Caffrey doing most of the team’s scoring. Senior Anna Hart is out with an injury.
“You hope that they learn from it,” Mahoney said. “We need to realize we can’t get sloppy and have to keep doing what we do defensively. A lot of it is composure, and we are still young, especially for our guards. It’s hard setting the tempo and slowing things down.”
At their best, the Mariners have plenty of potential. They hung tough against the top two teams in the league and beat third-place Exeter-West Greenwich. Against the Islanders, they were certainly at their best in the early going. Caffrey hit a 3-pointer just 12 seconds into the game then came up with a steal to set up a bucket soon after. Bridget Blessing, Grace Blessing and Alexa Poirier added points in the 11-2 start.
More than the points, the Mariners were playing with intensity and fire, and they had the Islanders on their heels.
“I think it’s less pressure almost,” Mahoney said. “I think we do well in those situations because it’s just basketball and athleticism. As it becomes tighter, in this game in particular, we just get away from playing disciplined basketball.”
While Middletown eventually settled in, Narragansett didn’t slow down much. Grace Blessing hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 22-13. The Mariners didn’t allow a field goal in a four-minute stretch of the second quarter. Caffrey hit a 3 and two free throws for a 34-19 lead, before Middletown tallied the last four points of the half.
The 11-point lead at the break was gone in a flash. Narragansett managed just two points in the third quarter, while Middletown opened with 10 straight points, then tied the game on a layup by Lily Sokol in the final minute of the quarter.
Middletown took its first lead of the game with 6:45 remaining on a driving bucket by Lamaya Gonsalves, and the edge soon grew to five. A putback by Dharma Parks made it a three-point game with 2:36 left, but the Mariners committed turnovers on their next four possessions. Middletown pulled away with six straight points, which sealed the victory.
“It’s in the details,” Mahoney said. “We lose sight of the details because I think we’re playing to protect our lead. And when we fall behind, I think we lose all confidence. I think it’s a maturity thing and a confidence thing.”
Grace Blessing led the Mariners with 15 points and Caffrey added 13. Sokol scored 21 to pace the Islanders.
The Mariners had a quick turnaround for a tough matchup with Toll Gate on Wednesday.
