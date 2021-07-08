The state championship match last month marked the end of the road for a player who will go down as an all-timer in Rhode Island boys volleyball history.
North Kingstown resident Dylan McClung closed out his career at Bishop Hendricken with another dominant performance. His club volleyball friends at North Kingstown High School got the best of him and his Hawks in the finals, but there was nothing but respect for the top player on the court.
“He’s the best player in the state by far,” North Kingstown’s Shawn Murphy said.
McClung became a star for the Hawks as a sophomore. The trend would have continued in 2020 if not for the cancellation of the season. But this spring, McClung was in peak form, slamming home kills and leading a relatively inxperienced Hendricken team to the finals. The future is bright, too, with McClung headed for Division I Sacred Heart, a level few Rhode Island boys volleyball players have ever reached.
“I’ve been around a long time,” said Hendricken coach Mike Harrington. “There’s maybe been one other player who can do what he does offensively.”
It all came from humble beginnings. McClung grew up playing basketball in North Kingstown, along with baseball and football. He gave up baseball just before high school. With an eye on improving his vertical leap for basketball, he went out for volleyball in the spring of his freshman year and instead took a leap into a new passion.
“I was a baseball, football, basketball kid – mainly basketball,” McClung said. “I was done with baseball and I really wanted to focus on increasing my vertical for basketball. But then I just fell in love with the sport and stuck with it ever since.”
McClung learned the game as a freshman. His 6-foot-7 frame and physical gifts made the sport a perfect fit, and he embraced it, playing a lot of beach volleyball in the summer and joining the South County Juniors club program for off-season work.
In the club ranks, he teamed up with players who are rivals in the high school season.
“I’ve been playing volleyball with these guys for the past four years,” McClung said. “It’s fun to go out in the winter and train and compete with them. When the school season starts, they turn into my competitors, but we always keep good relationships.”
McClung was an obvious focal point in the title match for North Kingstown’s blockers, who made some plays but also had to tip their caps at many points. McClung finished the championship match with 34 kills. To some extent, the Skippers were willing to let McClung get his big hits, so long as they stayed in front.
“It’s a lot of fun to coach him because he can do a lot of things that other teams just can’t do,” Harrington said. “Other teams really have to focus on him, so it’s a great little chess match.”
Though they fell short in the finals, the Hawks gave North Kingstown one of its toughest tests of the season. McClung was proud to be a part of the effort.
“We knew that it was going to be a battle,” he said. “Our main goal was to compete and see where we could go. I was super proud of the way our team handled it. I was a little worried they were going to let the nerves get the best of them. But they really focused in and played their hearts out. I couldn’t be more proud of this group and what we’ve accomplished.”
The Skippers had the more complete team, but the Hawks gave themselves a shot. McClung’s prowess was a big reason why, but his ability to bring his team with him was a big piece of the puzzle, too.
“The best part about Dylan is he doesnt have the I’m better than everybody attitude,” Harrington said. “He was a great teammate, a great leader. The team sort of bought into their roles. Dylan kind of carrying the offense – it never caused any tension or stress, and the credit for that goes to Dylan.”
McClung is now turning his attention to the next step. He joins the Sacred Heart program with big potential – and plenty of good memories from his time as Rhode Island’s best.
“I started out as a guy who really didn’t know what to do,” McClung said. “And then coach Harrington took me under his wing and taught me everything I knew about the game, along with my club coaches. I just took it and ran with it. I saw what I could do with this sport. I got better each year. I could never be sad looking back. Even though we didn’t win, just what we’ve accomplished with this group is more than I could have asked for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.