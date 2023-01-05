NARRAGANSETT — Of course the holiday gatherings for the Mahar family included a basketball game.
On Friday night, sisters Sophie and Addison Mahar led their Rocky Hill team into Narragansett High School, where their uncle Matt is the athletic director. It was a non-league game, but it was a fun one that was a frequent topic of holiday conversations. Sophie and Addison’s father, Andy, watched from the sidelines with Matt. Their grandmother and several family friends were also in attendance.
“It was fun,” Matt said. “Fun night. It’s nice to see them and to have them in our gym, close to home.”
Coming together for basketball is pretty typical for the family. Buddy Mahar was a college basketball head coach at Johnson State and Columbia, with several other stops as an assistant coach. Matt played for his father at Johnson State then followed him into coaching at Chaminade and Assumption before returning home to Narragansett. Andy played Division I hoops at Wagner College. Another brother, Eamonn, is currently an assistant coach at Bryant University.
The next generation is on the court now. Sophie had a strong freshman season at South Kingstown High School last year before transferring to Rocky Hill. Addison is in eighth grade but is playing with the Rocky Hill varsity team.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Addison said. “You grow up with basketball.”
Their family connections to the game have fostered high basketball IQs. They grew up going to the games of their older siblings and they still get plenty of pointers from their coaching uncles.
“Addison, as an eighth grader, sees the court better than a lot of adults,” Rocky Hill head coach P.J. Thibodeau said. “She can see seams and spacing. She sees rebounds. And Sophie has always been a really smart, coachable player. Having the IQ, you can’t teach that. They get it. I think it just comes from being in a basketball family.”
“I guess it runs in the family,” Matt said. “And if you’re one of my brother’s kids, you are playing basketball. No matter what.”
The usual encouragement gave way to some gentle prodding from Matt to his nieces on Christmas.
“We saw him on Christmas and this was all he talked about,” Sophie said with a laugh.
“I was just giving them a hard time,” Matt said. “I just want them to have fun and keep getting better.”
It was the nieces who had the last laugh. Sophie fought through some box-and-one defense to score 11 points and Addison shined on defense with five steals as Rocky Hill topped Narragansett 37-23.
“It was a little extra competitive,” Sophie said. “It was fun.”
Sophie is adjusting to life in the NEPSAC and as a focal point for opposing defenses.
“I feel like it’s a lot of different because I haven’t seen most of the girls I’m playing against,” Sophie said. “But I’m liking it.”
Addison is taking full advantage of her opportunity to play against older players, some of whom are five years her senior.
“It’s a cool opportunity,” she said. “It’s more difficult, but it helps me get better.”
Rocky Hill is off to a 5-2 start this season as it heads into the meat of its NEPSAC schedule. The Mahars have provided a lift for a team that won five games all of last season.
“They’re incredible,” Thibodeau said. “You’ve got the sibling rivalry. They attack each other every day in practice. They’re two of the hardest working girls I’ve ever had. They go at each other but they’re very supportive of each other, as well. They push each other to get better.”
They won’t be playing so close to home or matching up with family the rest of the season, but the Mahars will be looking to keep up the winning ways.
“Just looking to win more games,” Sophie said.
