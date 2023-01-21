SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Eighteen seconds into Saturday’s game, George Mason’s Josh Oduro got the ball in the post, spun off a defender and popped home a dunk.
The tone was set.
The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team had no answer for the all-conference big man. He piled up 24 points and 14 rebounds, and his Patriots built a sizeable lead in a bumpy first half for the home team. URI’s better effort in the second half made it a game but wasn’t enough to change the tone. George Mason prevailed 79-72, sending URI to a third straight defeat.
“They completely out-played us today,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “It really started on the first possession of the game.”
URI had won five straight at home, while scuffling on the road, but it was Oduro that made himself at home on Saturday. A first-team all-conference pick last season, the big man dominated the paint at both ends. He made 10 of 15 shots and added three assists, three steals and two blocks to his line.
“That jump ball goes up. First play of the game, there’s a message that’s always sent,” Miller said. “As a player, you know - they mean business today, this is going to be a little hard. He got that message the other way today. He was like, ‘Ok, this could be a good one for me today.’ And it was. Give him credit. He’s a really good player. He met with no resistance at all with our inside game. Whether we want to trap the post, dig the ball out of there, you have to have some resistance.”
George Mason also shot the ball well from deep, with DeVon Cooper making five 3-pointers on his way to 20 points.
URI shook off 27 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes to make 14 of their 20 field-goal attempts in the second half, but never got closer than three points.
Even in recent defeats, URI hadn’t fallen victim to a true clunker in a while, but that’s what the first half amounted to in Miller’s eyes.
“First time in a long time, at halftime, when we were looking at the group - we were off,” Miller said. “We didn’t have it in terms of togetherness, our body language, our attitude, our fight. It just wasn’t there. I thought the second half, we did a much better job. But it’s very difficult to spot a team 17 points.”
The Patriots led by 15 at halftime and bumped it as high as 17 early in the second half. URI had trimmed it to nine by the 14-minute mark. Later, a 3-pointer by Rory Stewart and two free throws by Ishmael Leggett made it 60-56 with 7:59 left. After a Patriots bucket, Brayon Freeman’s 3-pointer 30 seconds later got the Rams within 3.
Oduro was on the bench with four fouls, leaving the door open further, but George Mason had an answer, scoring seven straight points. The Rams made one last charge to make it 76-70 with 2:52 left, but three straight empty possessions ended the comeback bid.
“Second half, we had a much better effort level,” Miller said. “We were able to string together some stops, score the ball a little more. But I didn’t see us being able to respond from that first half. It wasn’t a poorly played half. It was a poorly approached half.”
Freeman scored a game-high 25 points, 23 of which came in the second half. Weston chipped in 14 points and Leggett added 13 for the Rams.
URI’s skid comes after the trend lines were pointing up for the Rams. They split their first four A-10 games and felt good about the way they were playing.
After the losses on the road, a three-game homestand shaped up as an opportunity to regroup, but now the next two in that set feel more important. URI hosts preseason A-10 favorite Dayton on Wednesday and La Salle on Saturday.
“Got to get back to work,” Miller said. “There’s some tough feedback in this one. I’ve shown a lot of film to these guys. We’ve watched good effort, we’ve watched bad execution. This 20 minutes right here - this was about attitude. This was about being ready. This one right here is a little tougher to swallow. But we’ve got another one coming up. We’ve got three days to reorganize ourselves and figure out who’s ready to go.”
