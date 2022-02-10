Middle school basketball players got a chance to play on the big stage and received encouraging words from the players they look up to, all thanks to North Kingstown High School senior Jordan D’Allesandro.
For her senior project, D’Allesandro helped coordinate a game between the girls basketball teams at Davisville and Wickford Middle School on Jan. 27, part of an awareness campaign on the dropout rate in girls youth sports. Donations from the game are going to the North Kingstown Recreation Department.
The roots of the project came from discussions with D’Alessandro’s younger teammates on the Skipper basketball team.
“When I was in middle school, we always did the WMS-DMS game and everybody always looked forward to it,” D’Alessandro said. “The freshman girls this year, it just came up in the conversation, and they were telling us they weren’t doing it anymore. I just wanted to bring that back and center it around girls getting the attention they deserve in sports.”
The research component of the project was eye-opening for D’Alessandro. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys by the age of 14. At the middle school game and a subsequent high school matchup, D’Alessandro set up a display of statistics, eager to share what she had learned.
“By 14, half of the girls who play sports growing up will drop out,” D’Alessandro said. “And then, a really interesting one is that 97 percent of female CEO’s played sports throughout high school. Girls that play high school sports have better body image. I had never thought about it before, but every body type on a team always has a role. You need tall girls, short girls, fast girls – all that stuff.”
D’Alessandro has played several sports over the years. She settled on basketball in middle school and has stuck with it. She’s a bench player for the undefeated Skippers but is certainly glad she never considered dropping out.
“I started getting into basketball around seventh grade,” D’Alessandro said. “It clicked and I just loved it. I’m more of the player who cheers everybody on but it’s so fun to be in the team atmosphere, and I’ve made some great friends.”
Her Skippers are putting on a show this season, and have been drawing good crowds. D’Alessandro hopes the middle school players in the stands enjoyed what they saw.
“We’re having a really good season right now, and you can see every game, our fan support is just growing and growing,” she said.
D’Alessandro greeted all the middle school players, and she had her teammates write notes to each player. She hopes the awareness and the encouragement can both make a difference.
“I had all the girls on my team write a personalized letter to one of the girls, just talking about how basketball has helped them in their lives, why they love it, their favorite memory,” D’Alessandro said. “Just anything we can do to have them keep playing.”
