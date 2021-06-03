SOUTH KINGSTOWN — If it sees Bishop Hendricken again down the road, the South Kingstown High School baseball team will have both confidence and a drive to be better.
The Rebels dropped a non-league meeting with the Hawks by a 5-4 score on Monday at URI’s Bill Beck Field. Coming close provided further confirmation that the Rebels remain one of the top teams in the state, but the loss also left them with a few lessons to be learned.
“We didn’t play great,” said senior shortstop Zac Zyons. “We played good enough to win if we had done some little things right. I think we’ll see them again. It’s always a good game against them. I think we’ll be good. This was just a little wake-up call.”
With the teams in different subdivisions of D-I, the game wasn’t a true representation of what the teams can do, particularly in the pitching department. The Rebels used five pitchers, none for more than two innings, while the Hawks used three. But it was still a high level game, as usual for the perennial contenders. The Rebels in 2018 and Hawks in 2019 are the last two state champions.
Hendricken’s three-run fifth inning opened up a 2-1 game and proved to be the difference. The Rebels rallied to make it 5-4 but stranded the tying run on third in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Hawks locked up the win.
Before the Hawks took control, the game was heavy on free bases – and on pitchers limiting the damage from them. The Hawks drew three walks in the top of the first inning but South Kingstown starter Eric Lindley held them to one run on a sacrifice fly. After Lindley followed with a scoreless second, Patrick Ruhle came out of the bullpen, loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a bunt single, then promptly retired Hendricken’s three-four-five hitters in order.
Ruhle was one of several relievers who held their own in tough spots, a good development for the rest of the season.
“They’re going to be a big part of this team,” Zyons said. “Pat Ruhle came in a huge spot. He went through a UMass commit, a Kentucky commit and a Wake Forest commit. Three in a row and he went through all of them.”
South Kingstown scored just once in the first four innings as Trey Young drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first. Connor Kennedy allowed just two other hits in four innings of work.
The Hawks broke the 1-1 tie in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Gian Carroccio. In the fifth, the third sacrifice fly of the game made it 3-1 before the Hawks finally got a big hit. Alex Marot’s two-run single made it 5-1.
The Rebels got one run back in the bottom of the fifth as Lindley doubled and came around on a base hit by Zyons. After a scoreless sixth by Tyler McNamara, Young led off the bottom half with a double and scored on a wild play. Reliever Danny Rice made a diving catch of a popped up bunt with Young on third base. Rice threw to the bag in an attempt to double Young off, but the throw sailed to the fence. Young turned around and raced home. The Rebels also got a sacrifice fly from Lindley to make it 5-4. Rice got Zyons to ground out with the tying run on second base.
Zyons took the mound for the top of the seventh and pitched a scoreless frame. Andrew Mosher led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a groundout. Scott Cromack hit a deep drive to left with two outs, but it was caught as the Hawks held on.
“We have the team to do it. I think we just need to work on our intensity and staying in it the whole game,” Zyons said. “We have all the guys we need. It’s just a matter of wanting to be the guy. You have to want to be the guy up with a runner on second. You have to want to be the guy who makes the big play in the last inning. You have to be the guy who wants to pitch in a big spot. I think we’ll be good. We’ll have a good practice Tuesday and we have a couple of days off. I think on Thursday we’ll show a little more.”
The Rebels are now 8-2 overall and 8-1 in league play. Four games remain in the regular season – two against Mount St. Charles and one each against Central and La Salle.
