NORTH KINGSTOWN — There were no huge runs.
There were also no long droughts.
The North Kingstown girls basketball team opened the postseason with one of its smoothest performances of the season, using consistent offense and solid defense for a 63-49 victory over Wheeler in the Division I quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
“It was steady,” North Kingstown coach Bob Simeone said. “We kept extending, extending. It wasn’t one big run and then nothing. It was just one after another. Even when they made a couple of shots, we would come down and we just kept hitting shots. We talked a lot about being patient. We don’t always have to be on the run – push, push, push. Even on the press, we didn’t panic. We were solid.”
The fourth-seeded Skippers will face No. 1 La Salle in Sunday’s semifinals and will enter with some new momentum thanks to Tuesday’s performance. After a loss to St. Raphael in the regular-season finale, the Skippers regrouped and delivered. They had beaten Wheeler by just six points in the regular season, but they made the rematch a completely different game.
“We played horrible at Wheeler and they’re tough. They’ve got two really good guards,” Simeone said. “We were going to be prepared for this team.”
The Skippers made seven of their first nine shots en route to an 18-10 cushion. Freshman Jillian Rogers scored eight of the points, fellow freshman Jordan Moreau had six on a pair of 3-pointers and senior Katelyn Haberle tallied four points.
The fast start for the freshmen was a good sign in their first taste of playoff basketball.
“I think we were a little nervous, but once the game started, we were fine,” Rogers said.
Added Simeone: “They didn’t blink. Jordan hitting shots early. We’ve been working with her on her shot a lot. And Jillian was on fire tonight. We told her, ‘You’ve got to look to shoot. And she did.”
Wheeler cut into the deficit at various points in the first half, but North Kingstown’s consistency allowed it to stay firmly in control. Its longest stretch without points in the first half was two minutes and 12 seconds.
“We moved the ball really well, especially in the first half and we hit a lot of open shots,” senior Maggie Schwab said.
A three-point play by Carly Lafferty and four points by Schwab allowed North Kingstown to score the last seven points of the half, which extended the lead to 16 at the break. It was more of the same in the second half, highlighted by three 3-pointers by Rogers in a four-minute stretch. The lead ballooned to 23 before Wheeler made a late rally that fell short.
Rogers scored a game-high 23 points, Haberle went for 17, Moreau scored 12 and Schwab tallied eight. Point guard Casey Westall controlled the pace as the Skippers slowed things down more than usual.
“Casey had a really steady game,” Simeone said. “No turnovers – she was under control.”
Kate Keenan led Wheeler with 18 points.
North Kingstown is hoping it can play a similar kind of game against La Salle. The regular season meeting was tied with 13 minutes to go, when the Rams turned up the defensive pressure, forced a parade of turnovers and converted them into easy buckets.
“We just can’t turn the ball over,” Simeone said. “At their gym, it was a tie game with 13 minutes to go. Last night, EG had it tied at halftime, then they lost by 20. It was all turnovers in the press. If you don’t turn it over in the press, they struggle to score in the halfcourt sets. We have to be patient.”
“I think we’re ready for them,” Schwab said. “We’ll watch film, see what we did wrong, see what we did well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.