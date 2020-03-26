More than most, spring sports coaches are used to adjusting on the fly. Practice for sports like baseball, softball and lacrosse often opens with snow on the ground. When the games begin, April showers lead to May rescheduled games. Playoff schedules are juggled around graduations and proms.
This is different, of course, even for them.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s spring sports season is on hold due to the coronavirus, and no one knows when or if it will start. Teams are in limbo, understanding it just as they understand their school days being shifted to distance learning, but impacted by it all the same.
“All the kids are asking, ‘What’s going on? Are we going to play?’ And to be honest, we don’t have a lot to tell them,” said South Kingstown High School boys lacrosse coach Tom Cauchon. “You feel bad for the kids, especially the seniors. I don’t think anybody has any answers. It’s been hard.”
Practices for spring were set to begin March 16. Baseball and softball teams had already begun workouts for pitchers and catchers the week before. Initially, the league announced that the start date would be delayed by a week but it became an indefinite postponement soon after.
Coaches and athletic directors have received guidance from the RIIL and their individual school departments about the situation. The league hopes the season can happen in one form or another. In the meantime, schools are urging their athletes to follow social distancing guidelines, which means no getting together for workouts or informal “captains practices.”
At South Kingstown, the boys lacrosse team is one of two programs that was getting set to defend a title this season. The Rebels won the Division II championship, the first in program history, last spring. The softball team also claimed the D-II title, the first since the program moved to the fast-pitch ranks.
For many of the lacrosse players, the cancellation of winter tournaments and the postponement of spring was a one-two punch.
“I have a lot of hockey guys on my team and they lost that chance to play for a championship,” Cauchon said. “I feel bad for them. They’re bummed out already and we’re not starting.”
The softball team’s success has been built on a group of players who grew up in the travel ball ranks and dedicate a lot of time to the sport.
“I think we would be very competitive,” softball coach Steve Chadwick said. “As coaches, you can move on, but you just want it to happen for the kids. They play all summer, they play in fall leagues – they work on their game. And then to come into the springtime and not have it, it’s tough. They’ll still go on and play in the summer – if they’re allowed to – but that’s why you feel bad. It’s amazing the time kids put into it. They’ve got hitting coaches, pitching coaches, clinics. That’s the hard part.”
Prout baseball coach Mike LaBarbera was just starting to work with his pitchers and catchers when the news came in. It hit especially hard for senior pitchers Tate Copeland and Henry Hersum, who appear poised for big things.
“Two senior pitchers, Tate Copeland and Henry Hersum, I’ve got pro scouts inquiring about them this year,” LaBarbera said. “For the kids who spend all winter in the batting cage and working with pitching coaches – and for the parents who gave them that opportunity – it’s tough. They put in a lot of hard work, and they might not get an oportunity to see the short-term reward from that, but if this is what it’s going to take to make sure that we’re healthy and safe as a community, it might be individually painful and upsetting but it’s the right thing to do. I try to put that in perspective.”
Mark Lubic has seen the postponement through two different sets of lenses. He’s the head girls lacrosse coach at Narragansett High School and is also the father of Mariners’ star Anna Lubic, who has committed to play at Assumption College.
“It’s a bitter pill. My daughter is a senior this year. She’s my last kid going through Narragansett High School. She’s an incredible athlete. She works hard in practice and in training, and she has an incredible will,” Lubic said. “Seeing her miss out – so far – on her senior season for lacrosse is kind of sad, but when you balance it upon everything else and what our world is going through, you have to look at it in those terms. You’re saying, ‘I know you’re going through a hard time, but so is everyone else, and a lot of people are in much worse shape than we are.’”
The other piece of perspective is that it’s not over yet. The spring season typically lasts into mid-June. The league has pledged to do everything possible to make it happen, if the situation allows. Athletes are being urged to do their part with that in mind.
“Let’s follow the protocols and let’s hope maybe they can put something together for a six-week season or something like that,” Lubic said. “Whether you’re vying for a state championship or not, just to be out on the field would be a little bit of a return to normalcy that, hey, we weathered this storm, let’s get back to doing what we do and move forward from there.”
And if need be, spring athletes and coaches will be more than happy to adjust quickly.
That isn’t different.
“I think we’re all willing to help out and make it work,” Cauchon said. “If they really wanted to push things, maybe they get us, Prout and Coventry together on a Saturday at Christofaro Park and we each play two games right there, something like that. I hope they’re thinking out of the box like that.”
