RIIL football realignment has fostered quite a race in the new-look Division II, and South Kingstown is in the thick of it.
The Rebels staked their claim to contender status with a 20-14 win over Portsmouth on Friday night at Curtis Corner Middle School.
After a narrow loss to Woonsocket in their league opener, the Rebels have won two straight to go to 2-1 in league play.
Portsmouth, a perennial contender in the old Division I, shapes up as one of the teams to beat in D-II. They were down several starters due to injury, and the Rebels took advanatge in grabbing the crucial win.
Phoenix Sward had a pair of touchdown runs for the Rebels. Rian O’Rourke also tossed a touchdown pass to Amani Boamah.
The Rebel defense stopped a Portsmouth drive in the red zone as time expired to lock up the win.
South visits Barrington this week in another challenging matchup.
Mariners celebrate pink-out and a win
The Narragansett girls soccer team got a win and made some contributions to a good cause on Monday.
The Mariners rolled over Tiverton 4-0, while decked out in pink for midfielder Bridget Blessing’s senior project. Blessing is collecting pledges for each corner kick or free kick she takes, to benefit the American Cancer Society.
Blessing scored a pair of goals in the victory. Anna Hart and Maya DeAngelis also found the net.
It was the fourth straight win for the Mariners, who are now 4-2 in league play.
Skippers stay hot
The North Kingstown girls volleyball team followed up its signature win over South Kingstown on Sept. 21 with three consecutive sweeps.
The Skippers beat Coventry and Classical last week, then topped Mount St. Charles on Tuesday.
Overall, the Skippers have won six in a row since a season-opening loss to La Salle. Only the Rams, who are 8-1, are ahead of the Skippers in D-I.
