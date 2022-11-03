The North Kingstown and South Kingstown girls led steady showings for area teams, and four individuals earned top-five finishes in their races at the class cross country championships on Saturday at Ponaganset High School.
The Skipper girls finished third in Class A, while the Rebels took third in Class B. Among top individuals, North Kingstown’s Jackson Borge finished as the runner-up in the Class A boys race, North’s Rachel Mara took fifth in the girls race and Narragansett’s Cole Francis and Madeleine O’Neill both finished fourth in the Class C races.
Good showings in Class A for Skippers
The third-place finish was impressive for the defending state champion North Kingstown girls team, which has a very young roster this season. Mara, a freshman, followed up a runner-up finish last week at freshman states with another strong race. She finished in 19 minutes, 47.6 seconds to take fifth. Sophomore Hailee Pomeranz finished 12th, freshman Abby Nicolopoulos took 18th, freshman Ashley Young placed 23rd and freshman Monroe Anastasi finished up the scoring in 28th. The Skippers totaled 80 points to finish behind Cumberland and La Salle.
In the boys race, Borge continued to be one of the top runners in the state. He finished the 5K course in 16:02:50, behind only Troy Silvestri of Bishop Hendricken.
Also scoring for the Skipper boys were James Masterson in 18th, Keaton Diehl in 28th, Ben Monaco in 30th, and Maxwell Petrillo in 32nd.
Rebels run strong in Class B
Depth powered the third-place finish for the South Kingstown girls. The team’s top finisher took 10th, but all five scorers - and all seven runners - were in the top 25. Emma Soffientino led the way in 10th place. Sofia Caito took 14th, Isabella Lawless was 16th, Olivia Kay finished finished 21st and Matilda Soffientino was 22nd to round out the scoring group. Laurel Filiberto and Tatum McDonald were just behind Kay and Soffientino in 23rd and 24th.
For the South Kingstown boys, Thomas Richardson set the pace in 20th. Elliot Roman finished 28th, Nico Ursillo was 35th, T.J. Blechman took 38th and Finn McCann finished 49th.
Mariners continue strong season
It’s been a great year for Narragansett cross country and a pair of fourth-place finishes by standout individuals kept it going.
O’Neill ran the course in 19:15.40 for her fourth-place finish in the girls race. The Mariner girls finished in sixth place as a team. Joining O’Neill in the scoring column were Karuna Lohmann in 21st, Sophia DiBiasio in 29th, Hannah Lopes in 60th and Chloe McNiff in 70th.
Francis matched O’Neill on the boys side, taking fourth in 16:03.70. Bowen Healey also had a good showing with a 14th-place finish. Gavin Jones (31), Marco Campopiano (40) and Robert Cadwalader (41) also scored for the Mariners, who place fifth in the team standings.
The Prout girls delivered a strong showing with a fourth-place finish. Jessica Mastrandrea led the charge in 11th, Laurel McMahon finished 15th, Sophia Abbott took 22nd, Brooklyn Manfredi finished 30th, Mary McMahon was 35th.
The Prout boys placed eighth. Blake Sykes led the team in 16th place and Jesse Fitzelle-Jones took 21st. Joshua Willis finished 58th, Andrew Conforti was 61st and Will Axford finished 62nd for the Crusaders.
