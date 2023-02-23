PROVIDENCE — Without its top performer, South Kingstown still made its mark at the indoor track and field state meet on Saturday.
The Rebel girls won the state title in the 4x800 relay and took home three medals in a seventh-place finish. It all came while junior standout Sierra Thompson was sidelined by illness. Thompson would have been in contention for gold medals in three events.
“This morning, I saw her text and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’” South Kingstown senior Laurel Filiberto said. “She’s having such a good season. But I think for having what we did, we did really well. I’m definitely proud of the team.”
The Narragansett girls team finished 20th, North Kingstown was 23rd and Prout was 30th.
Narragansett’s Cole Francis led the way for South County in the boys competition with a second-place finish in the 3,000 meters. North Kingstown finished 11th, Narragansett was 14th and South Kingstown finished 22nd.
The Rebel girls seem to have strong relay squads every year, both indoors and outdoors. This group finished first in 9 minutes, 57.44 seconds, just ahead of Barrington. Sofia Caito ran the first leg, Emma Soffientino took the baton next, Zoe Pollack went third and Filiberto ran the anchor leg to help the Rebels to the top spot on the podium.
“It was really amazing,” Filiberto said. “The last time we ran it, we were at 10:19. We got like a 9:57 today. All of us improved our times a lot. It was exciting to see.”
The 4x800 was the first event on the track and the Rebels carried some momentum from it. Filiberto delivered the school’s top individual performance with a runner-up finish in the 600 meters. She finished in 1:38.85, just off the pace of Bay View’s Francine Miller.
“I was a little nervous coming in because I was sick this week,” Filiberto said. “But once I started running, I felt pretty good. I just wanted to do my best because it’s my senior year. I tried giving it my all.”
South Kingstown also found relay success in the 4x400, where it finished third despite not having Thompson in the lineup. Filiberto, Caito, Greta Dahl and Zoe Matos crossed the line in 4:14.06, behind Moses Brown and Classical.
The Narragansett girls took home three medals. Kylee Bennett finished fourth in the weight throw with a best of 45 feet, 9.75 inches. Maddie O’Neill was sixth in the 3,000 in a time of 19:38.74. Karuna Lohmann placed eighth in the 600 in 1:44.52.
Cameron Saleh led North Kingstown with a fourth-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles.
Prout’s 4x800 unit took eighth, with Laurel McMahon, Sophia Abbott, Katie Abbott and Jessica Mastrandrea on the track. Julia Smith just missed a medal in the weight throw, finishing ninth.
Narragansett’s Francis continued a terrific sophomore season with the runner-up finish in the 3,000. In the fall, Francis made his first move into the state scene with a sixth-place finish at cross country states. He remained one of the best distance runners in the league this indoor season.
“It was awesome,” Francis said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a while now. I’m really happy with it.”
In the 3,000, he finished second only to St. Raphael star Devan Kipyego, a Division I commit who won four gold medals on Saturday.
“I just wanted to hang with the lead pack as long as possible and see what I could do at the end,” Francis said. “I tried saving as much as possible until the last lap. It worked out well.”
Carson Oakes added an eighth-place finish in the long jump for the Mariners.
North Kingstown snagged three medals. Jackson Borge finished fourth in the 3,000 and Ethan Wordell was fourth in the weight throw. Sam Northrup finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.
Isaiah Carter led the South Kingstown boys with a seventh-place finish in the long jump, and Liam Sagal finished eighth in the high jump.
The Prout boys did not medal, but the 4x400 relay set a school record. Steven Quinn, Jake Demos, Jesse Fitzelle-Jones and Will Axford ran a 3:44.
