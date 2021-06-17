The North Kingstown High School boys and girls lacrosse teams are both top seeds in their playoff brackets, and they looked the part in quarterfinal games this week.
The Skipper boys rolled over Prout 21-1 on Monday for a spot in the Division II semifinals, while the girls team eased past Rogers 15-4 on Tuesday.
The boys team had closed the season with three straight wins. That streak plus East Greenwich’s victory over South Kingstown in the season finale sent the Skippers to the top of the charts, and they had no trouble staying there in round one. The Skippers went up 14-1 in the first quarter before slowing things down a bit from there.
Nick Chabot continued his high-scoring ways with a whopping eight goals, plus one assist. Tanner Wadovick added two goals and two assists, Ty Shapiro had two goals and one assist and Will Medeiros scored two goals.
Ryan Eves chipped in a goal and two assists and Sebastian Reed had one goal and one assist. Also scoring were Kole Mancini, Ben Brickle, Jacob Joly, Cole Pullyblank and Andrew Whitehead.
Cian Leach handed out three assists and Ben Selle had one. Levi Shapiro made nine saves and allowed one goal while handling first-half duties. Emerson Lavallee made two saves in a shutout effort in the second half.
The North Kingstown girls took a similar path, scoring 12 goals in the first 15 minutes of action before taking their foot off the gas. Rogers got on the board, but the Skippers always kept them at arm’s length.
Adora Perry led the attack with four goals and Katherine Van Gorden scored three. Maura McGovern, Caroline Hall and Courtney Danchak added two each. Phoebe Pullyblank scored one, to go with two assists. Jaydin White tallied one goal and Jade Shabo also handed out an assist. Goalie Ari Lindkvist DuShane made four saves.
The Skipper squads will be back at it in the semis. The boys will host Chariho Thursday at 6 p.m., while the girls welcome in Bay View on Friday at 6 p.m.
SK boys into semis
The South Kingstown boys lacrosse team pulled away from Mt. Hope for a 20-5 win in the D-II quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Rebels will visit East Greenwich on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a semifinal matchup.
Mt. Hope stayed close in the first half on Tuesday, with the Rebels taking a 7-3 lead into the break. Thirteen second half goals sent them on their way.
Kyle Hadley racked up seven goals and three assists to lead the South Kingstown attack. Nate Smith added four goals and five assists, and Adam Corpus had four goals and four assists. Goalie Justin Bader made 14 saves to keep the Huskies from getting a comeback going. Oliver Brown had 10 saves for Mt. Hope.
The semifinal meeting with East Greenwich will be a rematch of the regular season finale, which the Avengers won 16-6.
Rebel girls bow out
There were several different tiers in Division I girls lacrosse this season. As the postseason began to play out, South Kingstown remained firmly above the bottom group but unable to crash the top.
The seventh-seeded Rebels blew past Mt. Hope 15-3 in the opening round of the playoffs on Sunday morning but lost 19-6 to second-seeded Lincoln School on Tuesday.
The loss ended a solid season for the Rebels, who finished with an overall record of 6-7.
Broncos too much for Mariners
Narragansett was the Division III runner-up in 2019 and was hoping to make some noise again this season, but the young Mariners never quite got on a roll and found similar trouble in the playoffs.
After a long trip north, the fifth-seeded Mariners fell 12-6 to No. 4 Burrillville in the D-III quarterfinals.
In the regular season, the Mariners lost a 4-3 game to the Broncos, but the rematch went sideways as the Broncos pulled away.
Narragansett ends the season with a 4-5 record and a lot to build on, with the bulk of its roster set to return.
