The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team is quickly replenishing its ranks, right when its needs became a little more urgent.
The Rams picked up commitments from Maryland transfers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, and Charlotte transfer Malik Martin on Monday, just a few days after three-star prep prospect Abou Ousmane gave his pledge.
In the preceding days, URI had lost sophomore standout Tyrese Martin and freshman Mekhi Long to the NCAA’s transfer portal, leaving the roster looking thin. There still won’t be a deep cast of returning players but the committments of the Mitchells, Martin and Ousmane bring the incoming class tally up to six, as they join previously committed guards Ishmael Leggett and Elijah Wood. One scholarship remains.
The latest additions provide a particular boost to the frontcourt. The Mitchell twins both stand 6-foot-9, while Ousmane is also listed at 6-foot-9.
Martin is a 6-foot-6 wing with Rhody bloodlines. He is the younger brother of former star Hassan Martin, one of the cornerstones of URI’s NCAA Tournament return.
Makhi Mitchell was a four-star prospect out of Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., ranked 57th nationally in the class of 2019 and 13th among centers, according to Rivals.com. His literal twin tower, brother Makhel, was also rated four stars by Rivals and ranked 127th nationally and 21st among centers.
Makhi Mitchell played in 12 games for Maryland this past season, starting five of them. He averaged 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 9.3 minutes per contest.
Makhel Mitchell saw action in 10 games, playing a total of 68 minutes, and scored 10 points while grabbing 23 rebounds.
The Mitchells transferred from Maryland in December. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement from the school at the time, “I want to thank Makhel and Makhi for their contributions to the program. This was a decision we felt was best for both sides and we wish them and their family the very best moving forward.”
In the same release, the Mitchells said, “We want to thank Coach Turgeon for the opportunity to attend the University of Maryland. We are extremely appreciative of our time in College Park, but decided it was best to seek a new opportunity.”
The Mitchells announced their commitment to URI on Makhi’s Instagram page, saying, “Big decision and it’s been made. One hundred percent committed.”
Mid-year transfers generally become eligible at the end of the first semester the next season, though waivers have been possible in the past and future changes could be coming. The NCAA is expected to vote on a proposal in the near future that would allow players to transfer without sitting out.
Transfer rules will also impact Martin. The Staten Island native spent the last two seasons at Charlotte. He has two years of eligibility remaining and would have to sit out next season under current rules, but would be immediately eligible with a rule change. He started 47 of the 54 games he played for the 49ers and averaged 9.2 points per game. Following in the footsteps of his brother’s defensive prowess, Martin plied his trade a different way than Hassan’s shot-blocking. He was a Conference USA all-defense selection after finishing fourth in the league in steals.
The Mitchells bolster a frontcourt that is set to lose standout Cyril Langevine to graduation, and Ousmane should also help the cause for the Rams. The Brooklyn native also had offers from URI’s Atlantic 10 rivals St. Louis and Massachusetts, plus Iona, Old Dominion, Texas A&M and others. Ousmane was initially committed to Cleveland State. He played prep basketball at Scotland Performance Insitute this past season.
