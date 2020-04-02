Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.