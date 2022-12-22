The high school swim season is underway, and for the Prout School, it began with a big win, as the Crusaders topped La Salle last week.
Online Poll
Do you believe Southern RI schools spend too much money per pupil compared to other school districts?
The Rhode Island Department of Education released its 2021-2022 report cards for school districts across the state last week, creating a statewide baseline to analyze and compare student proficiency in English, Math and Science, enrollment figures and spending amounts within each district and in the state as a whole. Among the most interesting figures released pertaining to Rhode Island's 138,566 students was that the average amount of money spent per pupil varied widely district to district and even school to school. In Rhode Island, the average cost spent by taxpayers on each student was $19,677. Locally, meanwhile, only North Kingstown spent less per student than the statewide average as its 3,914 students cost taxpayers an average of $19,381 each. South Kingstown, meanwhile, spent $23,850 per student while Narragansett had one of the highest per pupil costs in Rhode Island with an average student spend of $24,735. Given the declining enrollment figures in public schools in general, do you believe Southern RI schools spend too much money per pupil compared to other school districts? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- College Notes: Records off to big start for Colgate
- Girls Basketball: Skippers top Cavs in battle of champs
- Girls Basketball: Rebels hit right notes on way to first win
- Charlestown man accused of stealing hospital ambulance
- Photos: Prout swim tops La Salle
- Boys Basketball: Prout showing flashes early on
- URI police give back to community with stuff-a-cruiser drive
- Boys Hockey: Tough start for Skippers in D-I
Most Popular
Articles
- Animal Rescue RI opens its doors for final fundraiser of year
- Business Roundup: Father, daughter partnership proving quite a treat
- The View From Swamptown: Remembering Russell Green and the Greene’s Flowers Building
- Future of SKHS murky as school, town weigh potential bond projects
- State testing results offer mixed bag for North Kingstown schools
- Town Council ends proposed land swap with hospital
- SK police officers honored for bravery at awards ceremony
- Courthouse Center for the Arts showcases artists Lutes, Zettmar and LeBlanc in new exhibit
- South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
- SK School Committee discusses test results, administration visits
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.