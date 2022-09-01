The last time North Kingstown field hockey finished under the .500 mark for a season, the team came back the next year to finish as the state runner-up.
That isn’t the expectation this year, but the Skippers will certainly be trying to bounce back after a rare down year in 2021. It’s a young squad that will try to shake off a 2-10 campaign. As always, the goal will be improvement.
“I think we’re going to get better as we go along,” head coach Julie Maguire said. “We’re green. But it’ll come. We should see a lot of improvement. That’s the goal – it always is. Where we are today is not going to be where we are at the end of the season.”
The Skippers lost nine players to graduation from last year’s team, on top of the standouts who departed the year before. The lineup will look very different this year. Returning players set for center stage include Jade Shao, Reegan Chabot, Sophia Bigelli and Ava Giguere. The youth movement will fill out the rest of the squad.
“We’re young,” Maguire said. “We lost nine seniors. But I think there are some bright spots that have been surprises so far.”
Maguire and longtime assistant Kris Graham will try to shepherd the young squad through the gauntlet of Division I. They’ll also be joined by former Skipper all-stater Katie Vieria, who was part of the program’s last championship in 2017.
The league will look different, with realignment creating a larger Division I. Similar to what ice hockey did for a few years, there will be two championships awarded from the league, with the top four teams in the standings competing for the state title and the next tier vying for the D-I championship.
“We’ll see how it shakes out,” Maguire said. “I think it’s be the same top teams as always and we’ll see where we fit in.”
Rebels take on new challenge
South Kingstown is coming off two very strong seasons. In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, the Rebels went 5-1 and finished as the Division II runner-up. Last year, they went 10-3-1 and narrowly missed out on another trip to the finals, falling to Burillville in double overtime in the D-II semifinals.
The reward for the success is a spot in Division I for the first time since 2013. The Rebels are not alone in making the move, as the top circuit expands. They’ll be joined by many of their D-II counterparts.
“Certainly, moving up a division is going to change some things, but I do see a lot of potential,” head coach Margaret McGregor said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and see what happens.”
The Rebels will be taking on the tougher task with a younger group than what was on the field the last two years. But a good core returns, and the varsity newcomers have some talent – there just wasn’t much room for them the last few seasons.
“We have a lot of new players to varsity, but part of that is that we had such a deep and skilled group, so there wasn’t a lot of opportunity,” McGregor said. “There’s tons of potential and I think the added time on turf because of who we’re playing is going to be beneficial for them.”
The seven-player senior class will lead the way for the Rebels. Camryn Glenn is a two-year starter at goalie and Caroline McGlynn will lead the defense. Sarah Cottrell is a versatile standout who can play anywhere. Piper Robbins is slated to anchor the midfield, with Emily Derreza and Jillian Vellone on the attack. The senior class also includes lacrosse standout Zoe Lockwood. The youth movement will fill in.
“It’s just a matter of finding the right positions for everybody and getting them to jell a little bit,” McGregor said.
The move to Division I will be challenging in terms of opponents, as South Kingstown matches up with the state’s best teams. But home fields will also be a big change, as several D-I teams now play on turf.
The Rebels hope they’re up to the task.
“Moving up and playing a lot of turf games, it changes the game for us,” McGregor said. “The speed of play becomes much quicker. The challenge for my team is going to be getting used to that faster game play.”
