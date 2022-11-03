PAWTUCKET - The South Kingstown girls tennis team notched a small upset in the opening round of the playoffs last week.
And a big one this week.
The fifth-seeded Rebels toppled No. 1 Lincoln School in the Division II semifinals on Wednesday at Slater Park, taking their surprise playoff run all the way to the finals. They’ll take on No. 2 Ponaganset on Saturday afternoon for the title.
“It’s very exciting,” junior Zoe Pollack said. “Last year, we got knocked out in the first round, so it’s really exciting to keep going.”
South Kingstown went 9-4 in the regular season and won six of their final seven regular-season matches, so the Cinderella label doesn’t quite fit. But the Rebels did have to get past two higher-seeded teams, both of whom beat them in the regular season. South avenged a loss to Westerly to win the rematch in the quarterfinals.
Lincoln School was next and entered the semifinal matchup with an undefeated record. South had come close to them, though, losing 4-3 in a September match that came down to a wild tiebreaker.
In the rematch, the Rebels won two singles matches and two doubles matches to hand the Lynx their first loss.
“The last time we played them, it was really close, so we were hoping we could turn it around,” Pollack said.
Freshman standout Alexa Clark has been basically automatic this season, and delivered the first point for the Rebels with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Her teammates were coming through as well, with the Rebels winning the first set in five of seven matches.
The next point off the board went to Lincoln School with a win at No. 4 singles. The Rebels took a 2-1 lead thanks to a 6-4, 6-1 win by Bonnie Moore and Tessa O’Sullivan at No. 1 doubles.
The Lynx won at No. 3 singles to tie the score again, but the Rebels still had a leg up, with leads in the three matches still being contested. They won the next point with a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles by Ella Bousquet and Alexa Rollins.
Pollack delivered the clinching point. Up one set and leading 3-2 in the second set at No. 2 singles, Pollack surged to the finish line, winning the next three games to finish off the 6-3, 6-2 victory.
“I had kind of a sense because I knew No. 1 doubles had already won,” Pollack said. “But I wasn’t sure about the other doubles teams. I thought maybe No. 3 doubles had won, so I kind of had an idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.