Matchups between North Kingstown and South Kingstown always have a little extra juice, and it will be on display a lot over the next week.
Lacrosse takes the stage first. On Monday, the Skipper boys will visit the Rebels in a 4:15 p.m. game at Curtis Corner Middle School. It’s a rematch of a thriller last season, when the Rebels won in overtime. Both teams have moved up to Division I this season and are hoping to find their way in the new landscape. The Skippers are off to a 1-1 start, with a win over Middletown and a loss to Moses Brown on the ledger. The Rebels are 0-3 in league play, but one of the losses was by a single goal to Middletown.
On the same field a day later, the girls teams will match up at 4:30. They’re both in Division I this year, which hasn’t happened very often in their history. North is 0-4 in league play, while South is 1-3. The Rebels have challenged some top teams, losing by a single goal to both La Salle and Moses Brown.
A pair of marquee matchups on the baseball diamond will cap the festivities. As of Tuesday, both North and South are unbeaten this season, and they’ll match up in a two-game series. The first is set for next Thursday, April 28, beginning at 5 p.m. at Lischio Field. The second game is set for May 2 at Old Mountain Field, with first pitch set for 4:15 p.m.
Hawks hand Skippers first loss
The defending state champion North Kingstown boys volleyball team lost Tuesday night for the first time since 2019.
The Skippers went unbeaten last season en route to the title but had been challenged a few times in a perfect start this season. In a rematch of the championship, Bishop Hendricken brought the biggest challenge yet and topped the Skippers in five sets.
Mariners still on track
The Narragansett boys lacrosse team suffered its first loss last week to Pilgrim but rebounded with a 12-4 win over Toll Gate on Monday.
Colin Flynn had three goals, while Braden Massey had two goals and two assists to lead the Mariners. Noah Gartner, William Perrotti, Jackson Fogarty and Cal Cinquegrana scored one goal each. Shane McNally made five saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.