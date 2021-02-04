RIIL schedule makers couldn’t have given Narragansett boys basketball a ruder welcome to Division I. Its first two opponents were last year’s Division I champion and runner-up.
But the Mariners have already come out the other side of that gauntlet.
After a loss to Hendricken in the season opener, the Mariners made significant headway against North Kingstown last Wednesday, losing by just a point. Two days later, more progress resulted in a victory, as the Mariners topped Cranston East 66-57 for the first D-I league win in program history.
The quick turnaround should be no surprise given the Mariners’ success in Division II and their willingness to take on the challenge of moving up. Narragansett went 88-18 in regular-season D-II games over the past five years. When the RIIL realignment formula put the Mariners in the D-I field, they embraced the move, despite being one of the smallest public schools in the state. The boys basketball program had never been in the state’s top division.
With some inexperience also factoring in, the debut against Hendricken was as challenging as expected and then some. The Hawks put together a 15-0 run in the first quarter to take control and won 76-48.
It was a different story for the Mariners against North Kingstown. Ethan Betts poured in 25 points and Matt Calabro had 17, but the Skippers held on for a 59-58 win.
Balanced scoring led the way in the win over Cranston East. Matt Calabro paced four in double figures with 22 points, Betts scored 15, Tom Calabro had 13 and Mekhi Wilson chipped in 10.
Narragansett is set to visit Central on Thursday before hosting Westerly – who also moved up from D-II – on Saturday.
Rebels roll
There was room for improvement in the season opener, and the South Kingstown girls basketball team quickly made some of it.
The Rebels cruised past Cranston West 49-18 in their second game of the season last Thursday, then topped Coventry 59-22 on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season.
Jami Hill and sister Maysen Hill combined for 33 points in the win over Cranston West. Avery Martin led a deep scoring punch with 12 points in Saturday’s win.
Rivalry matchup
The boys teams will handle first installment of the hoops rivalry between North Kingstown and South Kingstown. The Rebels are slated to visit the Skippers on Saturday at 5 p.m.
South Kingstown is 0-2 so far in league play, having lost to Classical and Central. The North Kingstown matchup is part of a challenging week for the Rebels, with a game against Bishop Hendricken also on tap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.