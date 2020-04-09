The United States Senior Open at Newport Country Club was set to be a homecoming for Rhode Island golfers Billy Andrade, Brad Faxon and Brett Quigley, and also for South Kingstown’s Mark Zyons, who is Andrade’s longtime caddy.
On Monday, the PGA announced that the tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t surprising but it was still tough news for the Champions Tour’s Ocean State contingent.
“Billy was playing well the last few years and I think he was really focused on getting ready,” Zyons said. “He didn’t get off to the best start this year, but we were ready to amp up – be ready for Newport. It kicked us in the gut a little bit. But you’ve got to think that golf and sports is secondary to everything that’s happening in the world.”
The tournament was slated for June 25-28 and has been circled on calendars since it was awarded to Newport in 2017. The historic course, site of the first U.S. Open and the first U.S. Amateur Championship, had not hosted a professional event since the U.S. Women’s Open in 2006. Its recent history also included the 1995 U.S. Amateur, won by Tiger Woods.
“Tiger in ’95, the women’s open in ’06,” Zyons said. “It was a great surprise that Newport got the bid a few years ago. It was exciting. We were kind of ready to go. It was coming up on us. Once this hit, I think it was inevitable that it wasn’t going to happen.”
The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, scheduled for Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut, was also canceled.
“Canceling this year’s Senior Open championships was a very difficult decision to make,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “Not only are they important pillars of our championship schedule, but we also value our relationships with both Newport Country Club and Brooklawn Country Club and were looking forward to staging incredible events there this summer. Given the ongoing health and safety issues related to COVID-19 and the significant consolidation of schedules into the back half of 2020, including the postponement of the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open, we felt it necessary to make these unfortunate adjustments to our 2020 championship plans.”
Zyons has been on the bag for Andrade for more than 20 years. He also caddied for Faxon prior to that. With Zyons, Andrade won two tournaments on the PGA Tour and has won three more since joining the Champions Tour. Last season, he was a runner-up three times and finished inside the top 10 on 10 occasions.
Andrade played in four events this season, the last coming March 8 in the Hoag Classic. The next tournament on the schedule, the Rapiscan Systems Classic set for March 27-29, was canceled soon after, along with subsequent events. The earliest possible return at this point is the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship July 9-12.
“We’re up in the air right now,” Zyons said. “Nobody knows, honestly.”
It’s been a quiet month of March for Zyons, but the cancellations won’t really sink in until later in the spring, when action usually reaches a fever pitch. The tour typically plays almost every weekend in May, June and July.
Zyons and son Zac, a baseball standout at South Kingstown High School, have been playing a little more golf than usual this spring, Mark since he’s home and Zac with baseball on hold.
“He’s trying to beat me,” Mark Zyons said. “And he’s gonna. He’s pretty good and he’s competitive.”
Zyons grew up in Cumberland and was an all-state golfer, playing in the same youth and high school tournaments as his future partner on the tour, Andrade. In the mid-1990s, he used to play at Newport on balmy winter days, walking 18 holes, happy to have the opportunity that was difficult to get on summer days. He’s also played in a few Rhode Island Golf Association tournaments there.
“It’s always been a cool place to play,” he said.
He was looking forward to showcasing his home state to friends on the tour.
“Guys were asking me about accomodations,” Zyons said. “The excitement on the senior tour – guys were staying in Newport, staying on the Narragansett side. Everybody was looking forward to it. I think it would have been great – well attended, a lot of volunteers. I work out at the gym and they’re all asking me how they can be involved. You can work on the range or in transportation. And all those people are sad, too.”
Newport was a perfect fit for the Champions Tour, where golfers don’t have the power and athleticism of their counerparts on the PGA Tour.
“What’s cool about the senior tour, these are courses that a lot of times are too small for the regular tour,” Zyons said. “They find these places. Salem a few years ago was a great venue. That’s what the Champions Tour is all about. You go to all these cool little spots. It doesn’t have to be crazy long; you get the uniqueness of these courses.”
Zyons and his fellow Rhode Islanders on the tour hope that makes Newport an attractive spot for another event down the road.
“Hopefully, we get it back again,” he said.
