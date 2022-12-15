The North Kingstown High School wrestling team welcomed 22 teams and about 300 wrestlers to town on Saturday for the annual South County Invitational, and local competitors delivered strong showings.
The Skippers placed third overall and won the Wilson Cup, which goes to the top-scoring team from the southern part of the state. South Kingstown won two titles and placed sixth, while Narragansett finished 10th thanks to three medalists.
Connor Swaim and Tyler Schartner led North Kingstown’s effort with first-place finishes. Swaim won four matches by pin and another by a 9-1 score to take the crown at 132 pounds. Schartner won each of his four bouts by pin en route to the 138-pound title.
Caden Hughes, Damien Young and Seamus Rooney all took third-place medals for the Skippers. Dylan Gobern earned a fourth-place medal. Norah Swaim and William McMinn chipped in with sixth-place finishes.
South Kingstown was led by Ben White and Logan Reiner. White claimed the championship at 126 pounds, thanks to four pins and a technical fall. He pinned EWG’s John Kaminski, the top seed, in the finals. Reiner, a state runner-up last season, was dominant with four straight pins to win the title at 220 pounds. He needed just 40 seconds to deliver a pin in the finals.
The Rebels also got a sixth-place finish from Dante Peno. Connor Driscoll and Dominic Burke both finished eighth in their weight classes to help the cause.
For Narragansett, Colin Morgan won the title at 182 pounds, winning his first two matches by pin, surviving a tight battle in the semis and posting another pin in the finals. Connor Winfield was the runner-up at 170 pounds and Raymond McConnell finished third at 152. Eighth-place showings by Grant Conrady, Hadrian Duncan and Ethan Sweet provided additional points.
Cranston West won the team title and Central finished second.
The field was the largest ever for the South County Invitational. The tournament has become the largest regular-season event in the state.
