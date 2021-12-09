211209ind Gymnastics SA.jpeg

Three gymnasts from Aim High Academy signed national letters of intent last month to compete in the college ranks. Tate Costa of Narragansett signed with Illinois State; Emma Masse of North Kingstown has committed to Kent State; and Sam Kaplan of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, signed with Springfield College. All three are USA Gymnastics Level 10 gymnasts at Aim High. Francis is considering a degree in engineering, Masse is considering the nursing program and Kaplan will be studying finance.

