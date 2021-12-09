Last week, a four-year deal between the state of Rhode Island and its largest union of state workers that would grant annual pay raises of 2.5 percent, expand bereavement leave and double the number of sick days that can be used to care for family members, was approved by a nearly 95 percent margin of eligible voters. In addition to the revised benefits and pay increase, the new deal, which expires in 2024, includes $3,000 bonuses for state employees vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The bonuses, which the state estimates will cost $9.6 million, drew criticism this week from several lawmakers as well as potential challengers to Gov. Dan McKee in next year's gubernatorial election. Do you support the state's move to provide bonuses to employees vaccinated against COVID-19? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

