SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The best years in Prout boys soccer history came with the Crusaders in Division III, and they’re already making themselves at home as they return to their old stomping grounds.
Two second-half goals lifted Prout past Providence Country Day 2-0 in the season opener on Saturday morning, just what the team was hoping for as it enters a new era with an experienced lineup.
“It’s an exciting group – a lot of seniors, a lot of upperclassmen,” head coach Jonathan Pereira said. “It’s great to come out here and get a good win to start things off.”
Pereira is taking over as head coach after spending last season as an assistant under Ron Renzi. He played for his father, Mario, at La Salle before playing collegiately at the University of Rhode Island. The coronavirus pandemic added some challenges to the task of taking over, but Pereira’s familiarity with the team from last season has helped.
“They understand the style I like to play. They’re building on what we did last year,” Pereira said. “They understand the message I’m sending forward. They want to work together as a group and work hard. We’re optimistic. We’re going to take this thing day-by-day, follow all the rules. We want to get all our games in, play as much as we can.”
Prout went 2-13-1 last season after winning seven games in 2018. The program’s six-year stay in D-II was a mixed bag, with some tough years sandwiching a 2016 trip to the semifinals. Before that, the Crusaders were a top-tier team in D-III, winning the 2009 and 2013 championships.
On Saturday, they were welcomed back by a PCD team that was in the middle of the pack last season. Prout had the better of the action for most of the game – and added to that a stiff wind that was mostly at its back in the second half. The Crusaders eventually broke a scoreless deadlock in the 68th minute on a goal by Jacob Couto, with an assist from Will Marshall. Just before the final whistle, Chris Pimentel slammed home a free kick for the final margin. Drew Brouillette recorded the clean sheet in net.
“Lot of chances,” Pereira said. “We put together good strings of play throughout our midfield and connected to our attackers. We had maybe some clumsy feet in the final third today. It’s the first game. You’ve got some nerves, some jitters. We Just kept knocking on the door and eventually it opened. We ended up squeezing two past them and came out with a good win.”
It was a welcome sight for the team’s 10 seniors, who have been riding the rollercoaster in recent years. Brouillette, JJ Ciccione and Marc Mastrangelo are serving as captains.
“Everyone’s on the same page, and when you have a group like that, special things can happen,” Pereira said.
Prout will host another Saturday morning game this weekend, as Rogers makes the trip from Newport for a 10 a.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.