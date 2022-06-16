PROVIDENCE — The Prout Crusaders won the Division II softball championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon, beating the Mt. Hope Huskies 3-2 in extra innings.
Freshman Alivia Ring raced home with the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning after an error at third, giving Prout the walk-off win.
“I started playing with this team my freshman year,” senior Abby Smith said. “And then, Covid hit and obviously we didn’t have a season. Last year, we were really ramping it up. We started doing great. Moved back to D-II, and then this year, we just have an amazing group of girls and this is my first championship with this team. It’s great. It’s awesome.”
Senior Meghan Mancini pitched eight innings and gave up one run on eight hits with two walks while striking out four batters. Ring was clutch all afternoon, also plating a run in the fifth and driving in the tying run in the 10th before she scored the winning run.
Mt. Hope junior Reily Amaral pitched a complete game and struck out 12 hitters while allowing two unearned runs on just three hits with one walk.
The game was tight throughout. Mt. Hope took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Sam Malafronte hit a single to center field and scored Stephenson.
In the bottom of the fifth, Prout sophomore Meadow D’Iorio reached base on an error. D’Iorio stole second before taking third on a sacrifice bunt from Jett Cronin. Next, Ring smoked an RBI double to the warning track in center field and evened the game at 1.
Emily Jacques came on to pitch in relief of Mancini in the ninth frame and struck out four hitters over the final two innings.
“Bringing Emily in at that time, I know Meghan is kind of spent,” Prout head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “She’s been through the order a few times and I don’t want to give her that chance for these kids to jump on her again.”
“Knowing it was the international tie-breaker, Emily throws a lot more fastballs and it’s quicker,” DeTroia explained. “Meg has a different approach to the plate. She has more spin, more off-speed pitches, so we kind of throw them off that way.”
“I wasn’t really bothered by Emily coming in,” DeTroia continued. “I know she’s got what it takes. She’s a junior. She’s going to be phenomenal next year with this team. She’s going to be the leader of this team next year. So, it’s like a 1-2 punch. We also have our third pitcher (Emma Manzo) who is our third baseman if we needed her. You just don’t know how it’s going to go. We just play around and hope that it works out.”
In the 10th inning, each team started their at-bats with a runner on second base per softball tiebreaker rules.
Mt. Hope took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Stephenson whacked an RBI single to right and scored the ghost runner, Sydney Crowell, from second base.
In the bottom of the inning, ghost runner and catcher Molly Green moved over to third after a sacrifice bunt from D’Iorio. Then, with two outs, Ring knotted the game at 2 when she blasted an RBI single to center field and scored Green.
“We’ve gone through a lot of two-out rallies at this point,” Smith said. “I think we all just tried to stay calm. I know it was really exciting, but we just pulled it out as we’ve been doing throughout the entire playoff run and I just love this team so much. Everyone did amazing today.”
Next, Amaral walked Jacques and put runners on first and second. That’s when Mancini came up and rocketed a bullet at the third baseman, Crowell, who bobbled the ball. She then flipped it to third base in an effort to get Ring, but the toss was errant and bounced a few feet away. Ring aggressively rounded third base and then scored, which gave the Crusaders the 3-2 walk-off win.
“She came up big,” Detroia said of Mancini. “She’s been our rock this whole season. We’ve been waiting on her to come through for us and she’s always there for us in games and just helps us out. Every game, she’s been pitching lights out for us and I’m going to miss her when she goes because she’s our starting senior. But the group of girls behind her, they’re all great girls.”
The championship is Prout softball’s second all-time. The Crusaders also won the D-II crown in 2018. The current seniors came in the next year and joined that bumped up to D-I and had a rough year. Four years later, the Crusaders are back on top.
