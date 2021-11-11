NARRAGANSETT — Three touchdowns in three minutes stopped a slow start and moved the Narragansett High School football team one step closer to another championship shot.
The top-seeded Mariners turned a 6-3 game into a 28-3 game late in the second quarter and cruised from there to a 41-15 win over Central Falls in the Division III quarterfinals.
“We’ve had a couple of slow games this year, but we always manage to put it together,” said senior Zach Bianco.
The Mariners will host No. 4 Johnston in the semifinals on Friday night at 6 p.m. They’re one win away from a second consecutive Super Bowl trip, after they won the D-IV title in the spring season. The team remains perfect in league play, their only loss all season coming in the non-league season opener to South Kingstown.
Before the Rhode Island Interscholastic League made the decision to expand the playoffs, the Mariners were slated to have a bye to the semifinals. Instead, they got a Central Falls squad that gave them a tough game in September. The Warriors had been sidelined for the last two weeks due to COVID issues, but were ready to hang tough on Friday. The Mariners were dealing with problems of their own after a positive test popped up mid-week. They were without several key players due to protocols.
All of that – and an occasional propensity to start slow – added up to a quiet first quarter. The Mariners punted on their first two possessions before getting on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Phil Theroux to Bianco. The extra point was no good. Central Falls drove for a field goal early in the second quarter that made it 6-3.
“We do it too much. It takes us a little while to warm up and then we kind of sync up,” head coach Matt Blessing said. “It’s those pregame jitters. I’m waiting for them to pop in the first quarter, next week and if we’re fortunate to get back to the Super Bowl. They have it in them.”
When the Mariners turned it up, they turned it way up. Following the field goal, they marched 53 yards for a score. Theroux found Bianco again for a 14-yard touchdown. Theroux and Tyler Poirier connected on a two-point try to make it 14-3.
An ensuing onside kick by Lucas Masson was recovered by the Mariners, and they wasted no time finding the end zone again. Reider Fry carried the ball on four straight snaps and ate up 48 yards. His 10-yard touchdown run capped the drive and made it 20-3.
The Mariners then tried another onside kick and again made a recovery. They drove into the red zone, where Theroux hit Fry for a 10-yard touchdown. Bianco caught a two-point conversion pass, making it 28-3.
The three scores came in a span of three minutes, 16 seconds.
“Our run game just opened up, we started pounding the ball, and it really opened up our pass game,” Bianco said. “And we have a lot of weapons.”
Central Falls found the end zone early in the second half, taking advantage of a Mariner fumble. Benjamin McCallom scampered in from 35 yards out on a jet sweep, making it 28-9.
The Mariners tacked on two more scores in the third quarter. Theroux and Bianco linked up for their third touchdown of the night.
“I knew Zach was sitting on a big game, just by the way their defense aligned,” Blessing said. “They put their top guy on Poirier and Poirier was out sick the last couple of days so we knew he wasn’t operating at 100 percent. But that opened up things for Zach and he did a really nice job taking advantage.”
Theroux added a fifth touchdown pass late in the third quarter, finding Nick Nunez for an 11-yard score. The Warriors scored once more midway through the fourth quarter, as Tyshon O’Connell found the end zone from 10 yards out.
Theroux completed 20 of 37 passes for 234 yards and the five touchdowns. Bianco hauled in 10 catches for 127 yards and three scores. Fry totaled 172 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Johnston edged Middletown 22-20 for the spot opposite the Mariners in the semifinals. The regular season meeting between Johnston and Narragansett was close in the first half, before the Mariners hit another gear in a 43-18 victory.
“They battled us early in the game, we got going in the second half,” Blessing said. “I expect they’ll give us a better game. It’s playoff football.”
The Mariners know what they have to do.
“I think we’re really confident,” Bianco said. “As long as we keep working hard in practice, I think we can beat anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.