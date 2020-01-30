SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In terms of opponents, this might be the toughest week of the season for the South Kingstown High School boys basketball team, and it got off to a rough start on Tuesday night.
Fresh off two straight wins last week, the Rebels struggled against Bishop Hendricken’s frenetic defense, falling behind by as many as 29 in an eventual 75-58 loss. La Salle – which handed Hendricken its only loss on Jan. 14 – looms for South Kingstown tonight.
Tuesday’s defeat dropped the Rebels to 4-5 in Division I play. They were coming off wins over Hope and Central last week, which had snapped a three-game losing streak.
South Kingstown played relatively well in an early-season matchup against Hendricken, falling behind early but working back to make it a 71-64 final. Since then, the Hawks have ramped up their defense, and it was on display in the rematch. The Rebels committed 12 turnovers in the first half. More importantly, most of them were live-ball giveaways against the Hendricken press, which led to easy buckets. The Hawks are not the most high-scoring team but the fast-break chances allowed them to make seven of their first eight shots from the field en route to a 16-6 lead.
Three-pointers by Sean Gardner and Lavell Shepard helped the Rebels settle in, making it a 20-14 game, but the Hawks answered with a 12-0 run. They went to halftime with a 41-20 lead and cruised from there.
Three 3-pointers by Ben Brutti helped the Rebels make up some ground late in the second half but it was a steep hill to climb.
Gardner led the Rebels with 12 points, Brutti had 11 and Myles Tyler-Robinson scored nine. Sebastian Thomas led four Hawks in double figures with 24 points.
La Salle is coming to town tonight off an upset loss to Cumberland on Tuesday. The Rams are 7-3 in league play.
When the challenging week concludes, the Rebels will take on Cranston East and North Kingstown next week.
